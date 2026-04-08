Novi High School theater students to present ‘Legally Blonde: the Musical’

“Legally Blonde: The Musical” cast and crew members pose for a quick promotional picture. From left are Nian Kinnard (who plays Pilar), Lorelai Raudszus (Vivienne), Esme Scott (Elle) and student directors Joanna Ambadipudi and Lilly Balino.

Photo by Charity Meier

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published April 8, 2026

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NOVI — “Legally Blonde: The Musical” emphasizes the importance of being true to oneself and overcoming adversities, according to theater students at Novi High School who will be performing the musical April 17-19.

The play tells the story of Elle Woods, a stereotypical blonde sorority girl from California who enters Harvard Law School in an effort to reconcile her relationship with her former boyfriend and discovers her love of law in the process as she overcomes adversities against her as not just a woman in the field, but as a blonde and ultra-feminine lawyer.

“I think the show is really about beating the stereotypes, not only the stereotypes of women, but also the stereotypes especially of blondes,” said Esme Scott, 17, who portrays Woods.

Lorelai Raudszus, 17, the actress who portrays Vivienne Kensington in the musical, said that the show not only emphasises overcoming the stereotypes of women and blondes, but the perspectives and experiences of other people are illustrated through some of the other characters in the play.

“I think that everyone has their own adversaries that they’re facing, and the show just gives you an opportunity to see all that,” Raudszus said.

Although the play does have women’s issues and blond stereotypes at the forefront, according to Nian Kinnard, 17, the play also includes references to the difficulties faced by those with economic hardships who try to make something of themselves.

“I think that it’s a very encouraging show,” Kinnard said. “I mean that the first things you would think about is for women and for blondes, but it talks about a lot of other things too. Like, there is a song for one of the main male leads where he talks about coming from a lesser or poorer neighborhood, and he ends up going to Harvard and becoming a lawyer. So, it’s not just women and blonde stereotypes, but it’s like stereotypes just for people in general.”

Raudszus said the musical also shows how important it is to have people in one’s corner as one tries to overcome stereotypes.

Student Director Joanna Ambadipudi, 18, said she believes that NHS Theater Director Heather McKaig chose to have them perform “Legally Blonde” this year because they currently have a lot of strong female actors within the department.

“I think it also shows the reality, because sometimes in the professional workplace, sometimes people can be looked down on for leaning into their femininity, and it’s kind of expected for them to be more, like, strong, almost, which is a little misogynistic, I think,” said Kai Chopra, a technical director and head of set design and construction. “So, I think it kind of shows the reality of how Elle was treated differently just because she’s not willing to maybe, like, fit into what everyone expects her to like be as a Harvard Law student, and it also shows how even though she kept being herself, she was still able to be successful.”

Lilly Balino, 17, one of the student directors and vocal directors, who also performs as Serena, said that it is important to present this play right now because it can shine a light on how assumptions are not always accurate.

Raudszus said that while most people have seen the movie, not many have had the opportunity to experience the musical, which she said does a good job of emphasizing the message of being true to yourself. She said that although “Legally Blonde” was written many years ago, its core message is just as important today as it was then.

According to Kinnard, the show will have some simple modifications to make it more enjoyable for their high school comrades.

“We’re just taking things and putting it in 2026 for us, and I feel that it just makes it better for teenagers to connect to and also for us to connect to,” she said.

One of the things that will make the show more relatable for the actors and the audience is the use of their own clothing as costumes. Kinnard said that they are bringing in their own clothing that they think will fit with their character’s persona. She said there are some simple changes to words and lines within the script. Kiddarn said that one of the lines originally said “Red Bull,” so they have substituted it with “Celsius,” as that is the more popular energy drink among high school students today. She said they also changed the graduation year to the class of 2026.

“So, I feel like the audience will be like, ‘Oh, I see myself in it and I can do that,’” Kiddarn said. “Like, they can put themselves in the character’s shoes more because they can see more similarities straight off the bat.”

The play also utilizes animal actors — a couple of dogs who will perform during the play.

The students said that they have all become especially close and that their closeness helps to really bring the closeness of their characters to life. As seniors, they said it is kind of special that the last scene in their final musical together is graduation, which will also be the last thing they do together in May.

“Legally Blonde: The Musical” will be performed at the Novi High School Fuerst Auditorium at 7 p.m. April 17-18, and at 2 p.m. April 19. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and children under 18. Tickets are available online and will be available at the door