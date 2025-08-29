Florida man bound over to circuit court in Shelby Township gym abduction

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published August 29, 2025

Xavier Gardner

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A Florida man’s case has advanced to Macomb County Circuit Court for allegedly violently abducting a man outside a Shelby Township gym in 2023.

Xavier Gardner, 31, was bound over to trail Aug. 27 on one count each of carjacking, conspiracy to commit carjacking, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, torture, unlawful imprisonment, conspiracy to commit unlawful imprisonment, first-degree home invasion, and conspiracy to commit first-degree home invasion, as well as three counts of felony firearm.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Gardener and five others allegedly carjacked a man at gunpoint, restrained him in his own vehicle and drove away. The suspects, according to reports, allegedly tortured the man, drove to his house, and entered the residence.

Sterling Heights police responded to Lifetime Fitness, where the carjacking occurred, before heading to the victim’s house.

Authorities say Gardner fled from police and was located months later and extradited from Florida to Michigan.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said the charges against the defendant “reflect allegations of significant criminal conduct.”

“We will continue to pursue and prosecute each individual alleged to have been involved in this case to the fullest extent of the law. We will work tirelessly to ensure that those who break the law are held accountable,” Lucido said in a prepared statement.

At press time, Gardner was scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 18.

Four other suspects — Angel Andujar-Ruiz, Angel Pantoja, Renado Coleman, and Romeo Osorio — are scheduled for a trial on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Prosecutors said a sixth suspect is in Florida facing federal charges. Attorneys for the suspects could not be reached for comment at press time.