Utica council distributes 2026 Community Development Block Grant funds

By: Sarah Wright | Shelby-Utica News | Published January 26, 2026

Shutterstock image

UTICA — During a Jan. 13 meeting, the Utica City Council split $1,000 among four local organizations while giving $1,390 to the Utica Public Library for its fiscal year 2026 Community Development Block Grant allocation of funds.

The city of Utica received $3,140 in CDBG funds for fiscal year 2026 from the Macomb “Urban County” program. Approximately $750 of these funds were set aside for the senior chore program, while the allocation for public service funds is $2,390.

During the Jan. 13 meeting, multiple organizations spoke during a public hearing to discuss their work and advocate for a portion of the funds.

The requests from public service providers included Care House for $500, Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers for $675, MCREST for $3,740, Samaritan House for $500, Single Family Living for $2,350 and Turning Point for $1,000.

“Between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, the emergency shelter program provided 40 shelter bed nights to 11 Utica residents,” Turning Point representative Jillian Grabowski said.

The Utica Public Library also requested $2,000, which would go toward large-print books, audiobooks, and Vox talking books for children with learning challenges.

“These materials are not extras,” stated a letter from Library Director Katherine Francis, which was read by Councilman Brad O’Donnell during the meeting. “They are critical tools and a lasting investment. These resources are shared by many people. They’re the only way to access information, enjoy reading and maintain independence. This funding doesn’t just support the library; it supports inclusion and meaningful connection throughout the community.”

In terms of an allocation decision, Mayor Pro Tem Faith Terenzi proposed giving $250 each to Care House, Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, Samaritan House and Turning Point. This was unanimously approved by the rest of the council.

“When I was at home looking at my packet … I was going to give the library the full $2,000, because I firmly believe we have to take care of our own and you (the other organizations) have all the fundraisers and the library doesn’t have a fundraiser, but after listening to you, and I know what hard times it is, I have friends that work for Interfaith Volunteers, and so I know their stories, and we all know what goes on at Turning Point and Care House . . . and Samaritan House” Terenzi said. “I’ve had friends that volunteered there.

“I still feel very strongly that our library should get the lion’s share of this, and I was thinking to give each of you $250 because you are the ones that showed up here, and the remainder to our library.”

For more information, visit cityofutica.org.