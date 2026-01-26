Man wanted by police for violating parole arrested in Shelby Township

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published January 26, 2026

Scottie Todd Patterson

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — An out-of-state man wanted by police for violating his parole related to a bank robbery in Wisconsin was arrested in Shelby Township.

On Jan. 6, the Shelby Township Police Department responded to a retail fraud complaint at Walmart, 51450 Shelby Parkway in Shelby Township. The suspect fled the store in a black SUV prior to the officer’s arrival, and the case was turned over to the detective bureau.

Using facial recognition software on store surveillance footage, detectives identified the suspect as Scottie Todd Patterson, who had an active warrant out of Wisconsin for a parole violation related to a bank robbery. They then used the Flock camera system and located the suspect’s vehicle.

“Our detective’s quick work and use of the Flock system allowed us to identify the suspect’s vehicle,” Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide said in a prepared statement.

Detectives contacted the Milwaukee Police Department, where a detective confirmed Patterson’s warrant status, stating he allegedly had disabled his electronic tether and was evading law enforcement.

On Jan. 13, the lead detective requested assistance from the Shelby Township Special Investigation Unit to locate Patterson.

Shelby Township detectives conducted surveillance at Patterson’s known address in Warren and located his vehicle in the driveway. The vehicle, with Patterson in the passenger seat, left the residence soon after, police said.

Shelby Township police coordinated a vehicle takedown and arrested Patterson, who police said was found to be in possession of several baggies of suspected narcotics.

Patterson was arraigned Jan. 14 in 41-A District Court for first-degree retail fraud and was given a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

“What began as a retail fraud investigation quickly revealed that this individual was actually a fugitive from Wisconsin who had cut off his tether and was actively evading law enforcement. Thanks to the diligence of Shelby Township Detectives and the Special Investigation Unit, a dangerous offender is now back in custody. I’m proud of the outstanding work and coordination shown by our officers,” Shelide said in a statement.

Patterson is expected to be extradited to Milwaukee to face his parole violation regarding his robbery charges. Charges were still pending at press time regarding the possession of narcotics.

Patterson’s attorney, Micheal B. Kilpatrick, could not be reached for comment at press time.