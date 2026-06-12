Fireworks set to explode over St. Clair Shores

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published June 12, 2026

St. Clair Shores will celebrate with beautiful fireworks at the Fireworks Extravaganza on June 26. Photo provided by the St. Clair Shores Communications Department

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Residents and visitors are invited to celebrate the city and the nation’s 250th birthday with fantastic flair at the Fireworks Extravaganza in St. Clair Shores on June 26.

St. Clair Shores Parks and Recreation Event Director Henry Bowman said the fireworks will start at dusk, around 10 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Park on 32400 Jefferson Avenue. The rain out date will be June 27.

Resident wristbands are $3 per person in advance and nonresident wristbands will be $5 per person in advance. Tickets will be sold ahead of the event at the Civic Ice Arena at 20000 Stephens Road and at the gate for $5 per person for both residents and nonresidents. Parking will be $10 in advance.

Bowman said he anticipates it being a fantastic show this year.

Eventgoers cannot bring in their own alcoholic beverages into the park and food trucks will be at the park for patrons to enjoy. A wide variety of food trucks will be available with foods such as barbecue, chicken, candy and more.

Bowman said sponsors include First State Bank, Genaw Agency Farm Bureau Insurance, Fishbones Rhythm Kitchen Cafe, Landscape Services, the Shorewood and Lac Ste. Claire Kiwanis clubs, B.A.S. Security Systems, FreeStar Financial Credit Union, Calculus Foundation Repair and Waterproofing, Four Seasons Kanga Roof and Whistle Stop Hobby and Toy, Inc.

Bowman said he is excited for the event.

“With it being the city’s 75th anniversary and the country’s 250th anniversary, we are working on something very, very special,” Bowman said.

At the time of the interview, Bowman couldn’t reveal what it was, but he said it would be extremely special.

The city goes through American Fireworks for their displays, and the fireworks will be launched from a barge in Lake St. Clair. Bowman said the company has been involved in the show since he’s been with the city, which is around seven years.

He said the best place to watch the fireworks is at the parks.

Other activities at the event will include glow-in-the-dark Hula-Hoopers, stilt walkers, kids entertainment beforehand, a DJ and more.

St. Clair Shores Parks and Recreation Director Robert Spinnazzola said in an email this year is a special time due to the city’s and country’s respective anniversary celebrations.

“We look forward to providing this event in partnership with all of the wonderful sponsors that help make this annual tradition continue year over year,” he said. “Providing these types (of) events help build strong communities and create everlasting memories.”