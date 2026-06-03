Looking Back: St. Clair Shores pool

Photo provided by the St. Clair Shores Historical Commission

St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published June 3, 2026

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Happy Birthday to the St. Clair Shores pool!

After years of planning, the groundbreaking for the public pool in St. Clair Shores took place on February 11, 1966. Situated in the park behind the City Hall and the St. Clair Shores Public Library, the pool later opened in time for swimming that summer.

During the construction of the pool, a kiddie pool also was built (which still exists), and offices were added to the already existing building at the site.

This photograph was taken April 2, 1966, and shows the basic outline of the pool, with grass in the area where residents would be able to swim a few months later. When the pool opened, there were diving platforms in the twelve foot “deep end” of the pool, which were later removed. In 1991, a waterslide was added, and other improvements have been made to the pool and surrounding area in the last 60 years.

The pool is officially named the Eugene J. Ellison Municipal Pool, in honor of the mayor of St. Clair Shores from 1961 to 1965.

To view this and other historic photographs, go to sbrb-montage.auto-graphics.com.

— Submitted by Heidi Christein, archivist, St. Clair Shores Public Library