Ferndale, Berkley to host multiple Easter events in parks

The Ferndale Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its annual EGGstravaganza this month across three different parks. Pictured is the 2024 Eggstravaganza.

Photo provided by Ferndale Parks and Recreation

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published April 1, 2025

FERNDALE/BERKLEY — The cities of Ferndale and Berkley will play host to multiple Easter events in the lead-up to Easter Sunday.

Starting in the city of Ferndale, the Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its annual EGGstravaganza on Saturday, April 12.

The event will be held at three different parks. The egg hunt at Wilson Park will start at 1 p.m. for kids up to 4 years old; the hunt at Geary Park will be at 1:30 p.m. for children ages 1-11; and the hunt at Martin Road Park will start at 2 p.m. for kids ages 1-11.

The Easter Bunny also will be in attendance at the Martin Road Park egg hunt, Parks and Recreation Director LaReina Wheeler said.

“It’s just a great time for the kids to run around, try to get the most eggs, try to get the egg with the ticket in it. And whoever gets the egg with the ticket will get a special Easter basket as well to take home,” she said. “We really enjoy putting on this event because it brings the community together. We get a lot of volunteers who come out and assist with making it happen.”

Last year’s event was rained out and had to be moved to an alternate date, which itself suffered from a snowfall. The department stated that any changes to the event can be found at facebook.com/ferndalepark sandrec.

“We’re definitely hoping for better weather,” Wheeler said. “If we do have inclement weather this time, we will look for an alternate date that will work better for the community and to make sure the weather is good for sure.”

The Berkley Junior Women’s Club will be putting on its Breakfast with the Bunny event through three sessions on Saturday, April 12, at the Berkley Community Center, 2400 Robina Ave.

The three one-hour sessions will be at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Each will include breakfast, photos with the Easter Bunny and the opportunity to meet farm animals.

Tickets cost $7 and can be bought at buytickets.at/berkleyjuniorwomen sclub/1633842. Children ages 1 and younger may enter for free.

The Berkley First United Methodist Church will be holding its community Easter egg hunt from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at Oxford Park, 2100 Bacon Ave.

The egg hunts will start at 10 a.m. with three different areas for kids of various age groups. There will be a food truck on-site as well as live music. The event is free to attend.

“We’re excited that these two groups have brought Easter events to the city of Berkley and we’re happy that they’re using our facilities to host them,” Berkley Parks and Recreation Superintendent Dan McMinn said. “The excitement of people coming in for these events is very high. People really seem to like these events and, again, we’re happy that they’re utilizing our facilities for these events.”