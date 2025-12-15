Defendant in Orchid Theatre shooting found not guilty

The shooting outside the Orchid Theatre on April 13 took place near the patio area, where the victim was found by police.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published December 15, 2025

Advertisement

FERNDALE — A man accused of being involved in a Ferndale nightclub shooting was found not guilty.

Coreyonta Deshawn Hammonds, 29, was found not guilty on Dec. 10 on four counts related to a shooting at the Orchid Theatre, 141 W. Nine Mile Road.

Hammonds’ attorney, Jeffrey Quas, could not be reached for comment before press time.

The shooting outside the Orchid took place at approximately 12:30 a.m. April 13. According to police at the time, officers were conducting a foot patrol in the downtown area when they heard multiple gunshots fired.

Police found a Warren man near the rear entrance of the Orchid who had been shot once, with a wound to the groin area. He was transported to a nearby hospital and released.

“Investigators determined that the victim had been standing in the patio area of the Orchid Theatre just prior to the shooting,” a press release stated at the time. “A vehicle approached the patio, and the victim walked toward the suspect vehicle. Investigators believe an exchange took place between the victim and the occupant of the vehicle, during which the suspect fired multiple shots, striking the victim.”

Hammonds later was identified as a suspect using tools such as Flock Safety cameras, and he was arrested on May 23. He was charged with assault with intent to murder and three counts of felony firearm. His case had been ongoing until his trial began on Dec. 8

After two days, the jury came back with a not guilty verdict.

“As with every case, we respect the jury’s right to reach a verdict,” said Jeff Wattrick, public information officer with the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Ferndale Police Department declined to comment on the case and verdict.

According to the Oakland County Circuit Court’s website, a request has been sent to cancel Hammonds’ $500,000 conditional bond.