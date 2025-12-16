Ferndale Pride to donate $30,000 in grant funding to local organizations

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published December 16, 2025

Over a dozen organizations received funding from this year’s Ferndale Pride event. File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

FERNDALE — More than $30,000 will be given to local charities as part of the fundraising from this year’s Ferndale Pride.

Ferndale Pride and the Ferndale Community Foundation announced that they would be handing out grants to 15 community organizations totaling $31,186.32.

The grants were presented to the groups at the Dec. 15 City Council meeting, which occurred after the Woodward Talk went to press.

Executive Director Julia Music said it’s always fantastic to have the ability to donate to these local organizations each year.

“We really pushed to get all those funds in,” she said. “We had a lot of people step up in our community. … We were very happy with the amount. We had a lot of people step up and donate personally, and some new businesses come forward. And because of that, we were able to meet our goal.”

Pride, which celebrated its 15th event earlier this year, handed out grants to Affirmations, ACCESS, Gender Identity Network, Matrix Human Services, TGDetroit and Transgender Michigan.

The Community Foundation, which receives funds from Pride and private donations, provided grants to Detroit Hives; FernCare Free Clinic; Ferndale Community Concert Band; Ferndale Robotics Boosters; Friends of the Ferndale Library; Michigan Stage Playlabs; Motor City Possum Rescue; Renaissance Vineyard Food Pantry; and Sing Out Detroit.

In total, the event has donated more than $500,000 in grants in its history.

Community Foundation Treasurer Greg Pawlica said the organizations would request up to $2,500 in grant funding

“It’s great that we’re able to give to so many different organizations for small projects that have big impact,” he said. “Some organizations ask for the full amount, the maximum amount, and some organizations, the projects are smaller, so they only ask for that which they need to fulfill the project. … The request varies depending on what the project for that organization is trying to fulfill.”

Music said these grants are unrestricted, so the organizations can use them for anything.

“Sometimes it’s very hard to get unrestricted funding for projects,” she said. “As far as the small groups go, I mean, those grant dollars have turned into major projects. So, we see these micro grants as a chance for major launching points for projects just because of the lightness on restriction of what they’re allowed to do, and just really engaging with the community to make sure that … if they’re creating projects, they know funding is available.”