Ferndale, Berkley return incumbents, welcome newcomers to city councils

JoAnna Prudden campaigns outside Ferndale’s sixth voting precinct at the Ferndale Free Methodist Church Nov. 4.

Photos by Liz Carnegie

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published November 4, 2025

David Ulmer prepares to vote with the assistance of election worker Marc Reinerth at the Ferndale Area District Library Nov. 4.

OAKLAND COUNTY — New council members have been elected in the cities of Ferndale and Berkley.

Voters hit the polls on Nov. 4 to decide on a number of local elections in Ferndale, Berkley, Huntington Woods and Pleasant Ridge. While many of the races were uncontested, the races for council in Ferndale and Berkley saw new members elected in each city, respectively.

Ferndale saw Laura Mikulski reelected to her seat on the City Council, while Eddie Sabatini was chosen to fill a spot on council that soon will be left by the departing Greg Pawlica. Finishing in third place and missing out on a seat was Quinn Zeagler.

In unofficial results reported by the Oakland County website, Mikulski and Sabatini, who each won a four-year term, received 3,623 and 3,208 votes, and Zeagler received 2,021.

For Berkley, five people were running for three open seats with four-year terms on the council. Council members Steve Baker and Dennis Hennen were reelected to their respective seats.

The last remaining seat, to be vacated by Jessica Vilani, was won by Gary Elrod. Josh Stapp and Catherine Wade finished in fourth and fifth.

In a very tight race, Baker received 1,911 votes, Hennen received 1,803 votes and Elrod received 1,800 votes. Stapp took in 1,620 votes and Wade obtained 1,569 votes.

Mayoral races in three of the cities saw incumbent officials keep their positions for the next several years.

Raylon Leaks-May and Bridget Dean were reelected to two-year terms as the mayors of Ferndale and Berkley, respectively. They ran unopposed in their races.

Incumbent Pleasant Ridge Mayor Bret Scott also ran unopposed in his race, winning a four-term to continue to serve the city.

The commission races in both Huntington Woods and Pleasant Ridge both saw incumbents keep their seats in unopposed races. Jules Olsman and Joe Rozell in Huntington Woods and Alex P. Lenko and Katy Schmier in Pleasant Ridge will serve four more years in their respective cities.



