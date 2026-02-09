Farmington Hills receives grant for park improvements

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published February 9, 2026

A $500,000 grant will be used for adaptive playgrounds and parking at Heritage Park, helping to accommodate the roughly 750,000 guests that visit annually. File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

FARMINGTON HILLS — The city of Farmington Hills recently received a $500,000 grant through the state’s Land and Water Conservation Fund program to improve the playground and parking lot at Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Road in Farmington Hills.

According to Ellen Schnackel, the city’s special services director, the Parks and Recreation Department drafts a master plan every five years, outlining priorities.

For the 2024-28 Parks and Recreation Master Plan, the department worked with Spalding DeDecker, who recommended the city to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which oversees the grant administered by the U.S. Department of Interior’s National Park Service.

“The last master plan identified that we needed some improvements to Heritage Park to the playground,” Schnackel said. “It is very, very well used. And the equipment, although safe, is a bit out of date, and we wanted to update that to be as inclusive to all users as possible. We want to add more parking to Heritage Park to accommodate more people.”

Heritage Park has more than 750,000 visitors each year. Schnackel wants the playground equipment there to accommodate all ability levels.

“We want to minimize the physical barriers,” she said.

Another new feature that may be implemented are poured-in-place playground surfaces, which provide a rubbery surface on the ground under the equipment. It lessens the impact of falls and replaces mulch, which has to be maintained or replaced.

“It is very, very low maintenance,” Schnackel said.

Before deciding on any surfaces or equipment, Schnackel will first survey the community to learn what they would like to see at Heritage Park. In addition to the $500,000 in the grant, there is also $750,000 from a parks and recreation millage. Combined, it will be a $1.2 million investment in the park for 2026-27. This will also allow for improvements to the restrooms, splashpads and other amenities at the park.

Mindful of taxpayers’ dollars, Schnackel looks for grant opportunities of all sizes.

“The city of Farmington Hills team is always looking for ways to further enhance the high quality of life that community members experience and deserve,” said Acting City Manager Karen Mondora. “I am proud of them for seeking out and securing these funds to make the Farmington Hills community safer and more inclusive for everyone who lives, works and visits.”