FAN hosting annual 5K

By: Dean Vaglia | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published March 29, 2026

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Face Addiction Now will host its 18th annual Run Drugs Out of Town 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, June 27 at Macomb Community College’s Center Campus.

This event brings together nearly 2,000 participants for a day of connection, honoring loved ones, and supporting individuals and families affected by substance use disorder. Proceeds from the event help sustain FAN’s statewide network of free programs and services, providing pathways to recovery and hope for communities across Michigan.

“This event represents everything FAN stands for—people showing up for one another,” Executive Director Linda Davis said via press release. “Whether honoring someone, celebrating recovery or learning how to help, it’s a powerful reminder that no one is alone.”

Participants can register as individuals or teams. Additional event details, including race day activities, will be announced in the coming weeks. The run begins at 10 a.m. on June 27. It will take place at the Macomb Community College Center Campus at 44575 Garfield Road in Clinton Township. Go to faceaddictionnow.org/run-drugs-out-of-town for more information.