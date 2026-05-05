Field set for Fraser voters in 2026 elections

By: Gary Winkelman | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published May 5, 2026

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MACOMB COUNTY — This year’s field of candidates seeking state and federal offices representing Fraser has been finalized.

Voters this summer and fall will make choices for Michigan’s top elected officials — governor, attorney general and secretary of state — along with representatives for state Senate and House districts.

At the national level, Fraser residents will cast ballots for an open U.S. Senate seat and choose among candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Aug. 4 primary election will narrow the field of candidates and set the stage for the Nov. 3 general election.

Locally, Fraser is covered by one Michigan House district and one Michigan Senate district.

In state Senate District 11, which in addition to Fraser includes parts of Clinton Township, Detroit, Macomb Township, and all of Eastpointe and Roseville, incumbent Democrat

Veronica Klinefelt is challenged by Joseph Michael Hunt and Alysha Johnson. The lone Republican on the ballot is Johnnie Townsend.

In state House District 62, which covers all of Fraser and Harrison Township, along with parts of Chesterfield Township, Clinton Township, Roseville and St. Clair Shores, incumbent Republican Alicia St. Germaine is unopposed in the primary. Democrats vying for the seat include Phil Anosike, Craig Plesco and Matthew Smith.

In November, Fraser voters will help decide an open seat for the 39th District Court. The candidates are Dana Freers and Derek Boedeker.

At the federal level, Fraser voters this year will help elect a new member of Congress for the 10th District.

Democrats on the primary ballot are Tim Greimel, a former state representative and mayor of Pontiac; Christina Hines, a former Wayne County assistant prosecutor; and Eric Chung, an attorney and former U.S. Department of Commerce employee.

Republicans in the race are Michael Bouchard, a military veteran and son of longtime Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard; Robert Lulgjuraj, a former prosecuting attorney in Wayne and Macomb counties; Steffan Demetropoulos, a U.S. Army veteran and construction manager; and Justin Kirk, an attorney and former legislative intern for one-time Congressman Paul Mitchell.

The 10th District is currently represented by Republican John James, who is running for Michigan governor.

Candidates vying to replace retiring U.S. Senator Gary Peters are Democrats Abdul El-Sayed, Mallory McMorrow and Haley Stevens. Republicans in the race are Mike Rogers and Bernadette Smith.

Macomb County races include county executive, where incumbent Democrat Mark Hackel is challenged by Republican Richard Moore. Nonpartisan candidates for a six-year term on the 16th Circuit Court in Macomb County are Jeremy Fisher, Mariell Lehman, James Spagnuolo and Genevieve Taylor.

Candidates for Michigan governor include Republicans Mike Cox, John James, Perry Johnson, Aric Nesbitt and Ralph Rebandt. Democrats in the race are Jocelyn Benson, Christopher Swanson and Kim Thomas. Former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is also running for governor as an independent candidate.

Candidates for Michigan attorney general and secretary of state have already been chosen by their respective political parties. Republican Anthony Forlini, Macomb County’s current elected clerk, will face Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist in the general election for secretary of state. Democrat Eli Savit faces Republican Doug Lloyd for attorney general.

Voters in November will also elect governing board members for the University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Wayne State University.

Statewide voters will also say yes or no to the question of holding a Michigan Constitutional Convention. A 1960 law mandates this question be on the ballot every 16 years.