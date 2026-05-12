Library digs in for dinosaur-themed summer reading program

The Fraser Public Library is gearing up for its annual summer reading program. Checking out some dinosaur-themed children’s books are, from left, Tina Milosavljevic, library programming assistant; Kristen Getzin, programming and youth services librarian; and Lorena McDowell, library director.

Photo by Gary Winkelman

By: Gary Winkelman | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published May 12, 2026

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FRASER — It’s all about the dinosaurs at the Fraser Public Library this summer.

Well, not all, perhaps, but the popular prehistoric beasts are playing a leading role in the library’s upcoming summer reading showcase.

“The theme is ‘Unearth a Story,’ so we're doing a whole bunch of stuff related to dinosaurs and history and paleontology and archaeologists and bones,” said Kristen Getzin, Fraser’s programming and youth services librarian.

Summer reading is a popular annual program that bridges the gap between the end of one school year and the start of another. It encourages children to read throughout summer vacation with fun incentives and activities.

“The whole idea is to keep them reading at least a little bit,” said Getzin. “Maybe not the same amount that they would in school but at least keep them reading.”

In a nutshell, the summer reading program invites individuals to track their time spent reading and in turn earn rewards and accumulate raffle tickets for top prizes available at the program’s end. This year’s session runs June 13 to Aug. 8.

Unlike assigned reading in school, the library focuses on pure enjoyment and rewards whatever — or however — participants choose to partake.

“You can read whatever you want,” Getzin said. “You can read for fun. You can read a magazine. You could listen to an audiobook. You could read manga. I’m not picky. Just read.”

Although fun is the cornerstone of the summer reading program, library officials also acknowledge a more serious factor: Michigan’s sagging literacy rate. According to the most recent data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, Michigan ranks 44th in fourth grade reading and 33rd in eighth grade reading.

“This is why we are pushing this even more because it’s part of raising that rate for the state,” said Fraser Library Director Lorena McDowell.

“And what better way to encourage kids to read than to give them cool prizes and have fun events,” added Tina Milosavljevic, the library’s programming assistant.

While much of the summer program is aimed at young and developing readers, teens and adults can also participate and reap rewards, such as free books and gift cards. Nonresidents of Fraser are welcome to take part as well.

Getzin said the library’s summer reading program offers something for everyone and she encourages anyone new to the concept to give it a try.

“We've got a lot of cool stuff that's going on,” she said. “You get to participate in some really cool programs and we're going to talk about dinosaurs. And who doesn't love dinosaurs?”

The kick-off event for this year’s program runs noon to 4 p.m. June 13, featuring games and crafts for toddlers, children, tweens, teens and adults, along with food and beverages. The library is at 15260 15 Mile Road.

Call Staff Writer Gary Winkelman at (586) 498-1070.