Family shows appreciation for officer’s compassion

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published March 6, 2026

FARMINGTON/FARMINGTON HILLS — Wishing to thank him for an act of kindness, the Montgomery family recently brought dinner for Farmington Public Safety officer Nash Plafkin, treating his entire shift at their headquarters.

The Farmington Public Safety Department is located at 23600 Liberty St. in Farmington. The visit was Feb. 25, and it followed Plafkin’s good deed a week earlier.

It was the cold, dark night of Feb. 16 when Charlene Montgomery’s grandchildren were visiting her home in Farmington Hills, and their mother came to pick them up and take them back home to Taylor. However, while driving along the M-5, the mother’s vehicle sustained a flat tire, and Montgomery was called to help. She jumped into action.

Montgomery, a senior citizen who does not like driving on the highway, called her sister Delores Daniel around 7 p.m., who volunteered to take her to the stranded vehicle. The two sisters arrived at the M-5 location with their other sister, Veronica Grady, around 7:30 p.m.

Around the same time, Plafkin, who has been with Farmington Public Safety for around five years now, drove by and asked if the family was OK and needed help.

The four women, three of whom are senior citizens, and two small children were on the shoulder of the road, and they were scared being so close to speeding traffic.

“We were up against the railing. We couldn’t get far from the flying traffic. We were out there, and we were very vulnerable,” Montgomery said. “Had it not been for that young man, no telling what would have happened.”

Their vehicle would shake as speeding traffic flew by, Montgomery said. Her grandchildren were unable to get in her vehicle.

“Officer Plafkin put his car out and blocked the lane by us. He was a wall to my grandchildren so they could get into the vehicle safely,” Montgomery said. “He got back behind us and waited with us until AAA (road service) came. Actually, it turned into an almost two-hour sit out there.”

During the wait, Plafkin only left when he had to chase someone speeding.

“Not one time, not two times, but three times he had to go after a speeder when he was waiting there with us with his flashing lights on,” Daniel said. “But each time, he came back.”

The sisters were overwhelmed by the officer’s kindness and how he extended himself when they were still in Farmington Hills and not within the Farmington city limits.

“He didn’t owe us anything,” Montgomery said. “But God sent a man who cared to look after us.”

Plafkin recalled the incident.

“They were just in a really bad spot, and there are just too many accidents on the highway that we see,” he said. “Personally, I got rear-ended on the highway back in September from an intoxicated individual. I really know how it feels, and it just felt like the right thing to do.”

Robert Houhanisin, the director Farmington Public Safety, refers to Plafkin’s actions as “the Farmington Way,” adding that “I am very proud of PSO Plafkin.”

To show their appreciation and honor Plafkin, the sisters prepared a dinner for him and his entire shift. Among those present were his sergeant and commander.

Montgomery made smothered chicken, macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole, and banana pudding for dessert. There were also an array of beverages and rolls.

“The mac and cheese was really good,” Plafkin said.

Houhanisin said the incident reflects the adage that “the police are the public and that the public are the police,” and that “nothing reinforces this more than sharing a meal together.”

The sisters are profoundly thankful to officer Plafkin.

“Thank you for being one of the best human beings ever,” Daniel said.

In addition to their overwhelming gratitude, Montgomery also sees this as a teachable moment for her grandchildren.

“I wanted my grandchildren to go (to police headquarters) with us, because too many children are afraid and do not trust officers, whether they’re Black or white,” she said. “I want my grandchildren to know there are officers out there you can trust.”