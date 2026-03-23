Family business wins Detroit Design Award

Petrucci Studio, owned by Kim and Mike Petrucci, is located at 33680 Woodward Ave. in Birmingham. Shoppers can find unique items at Petrucci Studio.

Photo provided by Kim Petrucci

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published March 23, 2026

Photo provided by Kim Petrucci

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BIRMINGHAM/BLOOMFIELD HILLS — The Petrucci family’s business will receive a Detroit Design Award this year, following numerous other times of being honored with these awards in previous years. Their award will be announced June 22 at the Detroit Design Awards, held at Elevate, 1 Campus Martius.

Petrucci Studio is a new arm of the business Petrucci Homes, owned by Bloomfield Hills residents Kim and Mike Petrucci. Petrucci Homes has been open for 30 years. The brick-and-mortar studio opened at the end of December 2025. One of the many things they are known for is their cabinetry.

“I think that panel (for the Detroit Design Awards) really takes into account that these homes they are judging to win are visually appealing, of course, but that each detail that is showcasing these designs has a purpose and a function for those homeowners,” Editor of Detroit Design Magazine Giuseppa Nadrowski said. “And I think Petrucci does that really well. They’re always building homes that are tailored to each of their clients, but they’re still pushing forth really great design, and I think that’s kind of what sets them apart. I think that’s why they win so many awards.”

Building a timeless showroom

They recently opened the Petrucci Studio showroom at 33680 Woodward Ave. in Birmingham, where Kim Petrucci has incorporated antique and one-of-a-kind pieces.

“I felt like there was a kind of a lack of finding one-of-a-kind pieces for a home to make it feel timeless and anchored and beautiful,” Petrucci said.

Richard Daniels Interior helped with the exterior and interior finishes and design of the new showroom.

Running a family business

Kim Petrucci explained that she primarily handles the storefront and cabinetry, and Mike Petrucci is heavily involved in the building aspect of new homes and renovations.

They have the unique opportunity to be a married couple who work in the same place every day.

“It’s been fun to work together on a daily basis. We raised five kids together, and our youngest is in high school, so it’s been kind of a perfect timing in our life to open this part of it up,” Kim Petrucci said.

Kim Petrucci noted that, for them, working with a spouse means knowing each other so well that they can identify their strengths and weaknesses.

“Mike has always been extremely patient, and he always looks at each project and tries to run it like he would build his own house,” Kim Petrucci said.

Kim and Mike both grew up with fathers who were business owners. Mike Petrucci’s brother is the owner of Bloomfield Construction.

Kim Petrucci said each of them growing up with an entrepreneur as a parent “showed us the opportunity and the creativity that can come with doing your own thing. And so I think because we saw it, we knew that it was a possibility.”

For more information about Petrucci Studio, visit petruccihomes.com.