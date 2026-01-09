Evergreen and 12 Mile roads blocked off for downed wire

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published January 9, 2026 | Updated January 9, 2026 4:33pm

File photo

SOUTHFIELD – The Southfield Police and Fire Departments have blocked off traffic in the area of Evergreen and 12 Mile roads Friday afternoon due to a downed wire.

Deputy Police Chief Aaron Huguley said the wire was reported at approximately 11:06 a.m. Jan. 9 near the Tim Hortons by the intersection. He said DTE and the Southfield Department of Public Works are working to solve the issue.

As of approximately 4:30 p.m., it is unknown how long the 12 Mile Road closure in both directions betwen Evergreen and Southfield roads will last.