Eastpointe retirees honored at school board meeting

From left, Eastpointe Community Schools retirees Gerard Kaminski, Lincoln Stocks, Agnes Jones and Eliza Mannino are recognized at the June 8 Board of Education meeting.

Photo by Maria Allard

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published June 15, 2026

EASTPOINTE — The sound of school bells ringing last Monday from inside Eastpointe City Hall came from a group of Eastpointe Community Schools employees who recently retired.

Six educators who retired during the 2025-26 school year were acknowledged at the June 8 Board of Education meeting. Dean Niforos, district executive director of human resources, acknowledged the retirees and presented them each with a school bell. Combined, they served 154 years in the district.

Gerard Kaminski’s title was paraprofessional, but Eastpointe Middle School Principal Pamela Askew said he was “more than just a skilled media para.”

“You have been a steady resource for the entire staff,” Askew said. “Your standards of excellence for the operation of the middle school media center will guide the next generation of media paras for years to come.”

She always received her Detroit Tigers updates from Kaminski and thanked him for “the popcorn Fridays.” He grew up in the community and graduated from East Detroit (now Eastpointe) High School in 1978. Kaminski attended Forest Park Elementary School and the former Kelly Junior High School.

“After college, I worked for the cable TV company forever,” he said. “I worked at Kelly, Oakwood (Middle School) and the high school at various times. My dad was on the school board for 20-some years. My mom was head cook at the high school for almost 20 years. I couldn’t think of a better person to go out with retirement than Lincoln (Stocks.) Thank you as union president for always looking out for the paras in your negotiations.”

Stocks, a 1981 East Detroit High School graduate, came back to his alma mater to teach for 40 years inside the classroom. He also served as the Eastpointe Federation of Educators president.

“I want to thank the Board of Education for the opportunity to be a part of this community and to provide for my family,” said Stocks, present with his grandchildren. “And to provide the benefits that saved our life several times and the friendships and camaraderie we’ve had. Gerry, for years and years, I think you covered me when I was playing football.”

Eastpointe High School Principal Todd Yarch said that when he first met Stocks, he knew he was “the real deal.”

“Forty years is incredible. For four decades Lincoln has dedicated his career to serving the students and families of this community. What’s even more special is this isn’t just where he worked, it’s where he grew up,” Yarch said. “Sometimes we didn’t always agree, but the thing that I always appreciated was that that never ended in an argument or anything.

“When you’ve been part of the community for 40 years, people start to think you’re just part of the fabric of the place like the Pewabic tiles in the cobblestones,” Yarch said. “His influence can be seen in the students he taught, the athletes he coached, the colleagues he supported and the countless people he helped along the way.”

Agnes Jones, head cook at Bellview Elementary School, retired after 29 years. She was also president of the Local No. 120 AFSCME union, Niforos said. Director of Food Services Amy Cirillo said a few words in her honor.

“It has been a pleasure knowing Agnes for the last couple of years. She had worked all over the district in many kitchens. She loved selling the snacks at the high school at one point,” Cirillo said. “Agnes was a great, strong leader in the kitchen. She had a strong work ethic and kept a well-organized kitchen, which turned into a great work environment. She cared for the students and it showed, whether it was with her cooking or her interactions with the students. She’ll be missed by many people throughout the district.”

Bellview paraprofessional Eliza Mannino grew emotional when her daughter, Nicolina Nagle, spoke about her retirement. Mannino began working at Pleasantview Elementary School in 1996 when Nagle and her brother started school. When they went to junior high at Kelly, mom followed them there. Having her mom there “was comforting and rewarding.”

“It didn’t matter which school; Pleasantview, Kelly or Bellview, she made her presence known,” Nagle said. “She monitored halls, chaperoned field trips, helped struggling students, volunteered at after-school events, attended sports games, organized special events, participated in spirit weeks, supported her friends and co-workers, you name it and she did it.”

Retirees Marie Andrus, food service head cook, and Lorena Rush, director of student support services, were not present at the meeting but were acknowledged for their years of service.