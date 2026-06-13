Roseville City Council approves social district for downtown area

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published June 13, 2026

ROSEVILLE — Residents and visitors may soon be able to enjoy alcoholic beverages while walking through portions of downtown Roseville.

City Council at its June 9 meeting approved a series of measures establishing a social district within the city’s Downtown Development Authority area, which is along Utica Road between Gratiot Avenue and 12 Mile Road.

The council approved an ordinance creating regulations for the social district, a resolution establishing the district, and a management and maintenance plan.

At the meeting, City Attorney Tim Tomlinson told council members that the proposal had been developed in response to requests to allow a social district within the DDA area and was intended to be in place before the city’s Jammin’ at the Junction event, scheduled for July 18.

Under the plan, patrons would be able to purchase alcoholic beverages from participating establishments and carry them within the designated area. However, the drinks must be served in approved cups bearing identifying information from the establishment that sold them.

Council members spent much of the discussion debating whether the social district should be limited to city-sponsored events.

Councilwoman Colleen McCartney, along with other members of the council, initially expressed support for restricting alcohol consumption in common areas to organized events during the district’s first year before reevaluating the program.

“I think we would have to look at it later,” she said.

Mayor Robert Taylor asked about altering the social district based on events.

“If we have another event, like something came up in September or something, could we have different times?” he asked.

Tomlinson said that would be possible, but he was hesitant to do it too frequently to maintain consistency so business owners and people know the general rules.

Jim Gammicchia, administrative services specialist with the city, agreed.

“The consistency, like (Tomlinson) said, is helpful,” he said.

Gammicchia also urged the council to consider a broader approach, arguing that year-round operation would better support economic development goals.

“A lot of the communities implement social districts for their DDAs to spur economic growth and vitality, and to kind of bring new business in,” he said.

He added that social districts can benefit not only establishments serving alcohol, but also other businesses within the walkable district.

Gammicchia said the city hopes the district will help attract investment and redevelopment opportunities, including future plans for the Roseville Theatre property and proposed mixed-use projects in the area.

He also noted that limiting the district to a handful of annual events could potentially reduce its effectiveness because the council already had the ability to approve alcohol service for individual events on a case-by-case basis.

Following the discussion, McCartney reversed her earlier position and moved to approve the management plan without restricting the district to special events, citing the potential redevelopment benefits.

The ordinance, resolution and management plan all passed unanimously.

Officials said participating businesses will be able to purchase approved social district cups from the city, and signage will be installed at entrances to clearly mark the district’s boundaries and rules.