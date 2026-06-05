Roseville school board meeting highlights student, staff achievements

Roseville Community Schools students, from left, Marley Ryan, Kment fourth grader; Kyson Woods, Dort fourth grader; DeMario Bell, Steenland fourth grader; and Avery Kopczynski, Steenland fifth grader, were recognized for their Little Inventors projects.

Photos by Maria Allard

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published June 5, 2026

Steenland Elementary School science/STEM teacher Sheryl Vitale, right, was among 10 Roseville Community Schools educators who retired this year. Steenland Principal Charles Felker, left, said Vitale helped him early in his teaching career.

ROSEVILLE — As Roseville Community Schools closed out the 2025-2026 school year, educators set time aside at the June 1 Board of Education meeting to recognize staff and students during “Nice Things Happening.”

“‘Nice Things Happening’ is when we get together and celebrate either students or teachers or whomever in the community that has done something worth coming before the board for,” Deputy Superintendent Dave Rice said. “So, tonight we have a lot of people to honor.”

The evening started off when school officials acknowledged the unified soccer team and coaches from Kaiser Elementary. Special education teacher Kaitlyn Asbaugh started the program three years ago. The unified soccer team brings together general education students and special education students.

“They work as mentors towards our students that have disabilities. It teaches them a lot of companionship and empathy working together as a team,” Principal Kelly Grider said. “We could not do it without the coaches, so I appreciate the time, the patience, and with their busy schedules, they make this a priority so it’s a lot of fun.”

While some students were sports stars this year, other students had everything down to a science. Fountain Elementary School Principal Joseph Trobaugh introduced members of the school’s Science Olympiad team. Science Olympiad is a national science, technology, engineering and mathematics event in which students compete in various events.

Another group of students honored were those who participated in Little Inventors, a program the Macomb Intermediate School District held in partnership with the MISTEM Network. This year’s theme was “Wild Ideas.”

Inspired by her brother who has autism, Kment Elementary fourth grader Marley Ryan created a mood shirt that changes colors for emotions called “The Beta Fish Emotion Shirt.” It’s designed for people who are nonverbal to let others know what they need.

“It’s pretty much if you take an elephant and a vacuum and you smoosh them together,” Dort Elementary fourth grader Kyson Woods said of his project, “An Elcuum.” “It’s like an elephant ear and it, like, sucks up dust out of the air. Instead of a normal vacuum sucking things, it’s like the trunk. Instead of you having to take a vacuum and go back and forth all over the floor, you can set it in an area and it will suck up that whole area.”

Steenland fourth grader DeMario Bell’s “Deer Crossing Bridge” was designed to help deer cross roads.

“It’s basically a bridge, so it could reduce the amount of deer that get hit by cars every year,” he said.

Steenland fifth grader Avery Kopczynski’s invention was “Safe Glide.”

“It was for runners to help them, if they’re going too fast, slow themselves down so they don’t end up falling over,” Kopczynski said.

The school board also recognized the following 10 teachers who retired at the end of this school year: Barbara Glovac, Ian Jellis, Samantha Jordan, Debra Lesperance, Erica Mason, Knukellia McCurdy, Mary Lou Paye, Melvin Richendolla, Shannon Tocco and Sheryl Vitale. Not all of the retirees were present, but those who were there were acknowledged by their principals.

“Samantha Jordan is an outstanding teacher, one of the best teachers I have ever encountered,” Roseville High School Principal Jason Bettin said. “There is no replacing a teacher like Sam Jordan. Students that were fortunate to be in her class remember that, learn from her more than just English, more than just social studies. Great lessons, and Sam, you will be deeply, deeply missed by all of us.”

Green Elementary School Principal Rebecca Miglio called Tocco “the glue that held everything together.”

“Anytime you need anything, she’s there for everybody,” Miglio said.

Staff members who have 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35 and 40 years of service received accolades and gifts. The longest-serving employees listed on the board agenda were 40 years for Kathleen Rose, clerical at the administration building, and Steenland teacher Laura Thayer, who has 35 years with the district. June 11 was the last day of school.



