DPW supervisor dies from injuries suffered in accident

Huntington Woods Department of Public Works Supervisor Doug Chmiel was responding to emergency cleanup operations on the night of March 13 following the severe windstorm when he was struck by a falling limb and later died from his injuries. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family.

Photo from GoFundMe page

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published March 14, 2026

HUNTINGTON WOODS — The Huntington Woods community is mourning after a supervisor with the Department of Public Works died in a tragic accident.

According to a news release from the city, Supervisor Doug Chmiel was responding to emergency cleanup operations on the night of March 13 following the severe windstorm.

While clearing the road to allow for emergency vehicle access, Chmiel was hit by a falling limb. He was tended to at the scene by emergency responders and was taken to Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

“This is a profound loss for the entire Huntington Woods staff and community,” the city said in a prepared statement. “Our employees are the foundation of our organization, and losing a colleague who was dedicated to their work and community is truly heartbreaking.”

“Doug Chmiel leaves behind his loving wife and three young children,” the city’s statement continued. “Our hearts are with the family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. The City of Huntington Woods will ensure Doug’s family receives our full support, and we ask that their privacy be respected.”

The city stated it will provide counseling and support services to its staff through its Employee Assistance Program. A GoFundMe page also was set up to support Chmiel’s family at gofundme.com/f/support-dawn-3-children-after-loss-of-husband-and-veteran.



