Detroit man faces charges after allegedly exposing himself at Rochester Hills Walmart

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published April 7, 2026

Bryan DeAngelo May

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ROCHESTER HILLS — A 32-year-old man from Detroit is facing a criminal charge after allegedly exposing himself inside a Walmart in Rochester Hills.

Bryan DeAngelo May was arraigned March 21 in 52-3 District Court on one count of aggravated indecent exposure.The charge is a high misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in jail and/or a $2,000 fine, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident happened at around 4:41 p.m. March 19 in the women’s apparel department of the store, where the defendant allegedly exposed himself.

According to reports, the store’s asset protection coach stated that while monitoring surveillance cameras for potential shoplifting activity, he observed a male subject in the women’s clothing section “expose his genitals and begin fondling himself.” Prior to the exposure, he said, the subject appeared to be following a female customer, who was standing on the opposite side of a clothing rack at the time of the incident.

“Women and girls have a right to feel safe when shopping,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. “No one should just ‘put up’ with this behavior. If you’re victimized, call the police. This is a crime, and we will hold these criminals accountable.”

His preliminary examination will be held April 7, which was after press time. May did not have an attorney on file at press time.