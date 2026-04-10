Crash involving suspected drunken driver leaves 1 dead in Roseville

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published April 10, 2026

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ROSEVILLE — One person died in a two-vehicle crash at approximately 9:30 p.m. April 9 on southbound Groesbeck Highway, just south of Martin Road, that Roseville police suspect involved a drunken driver.

According to a press release from the Roseville Police Department, when officers arrived, they discovered that three individuals had been injured and immediately provided aid.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 26-year-old Roseville man was traveling southbound on Groesbeck Highway at a high rate of speed when his vehicle struck another that was driven by an 85-year-old Oakland County woman, according to the press release.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The driver, as well as a female passenger in his vehicle, were both transported to a local hospital for treatment. At press time, the passenger was reported to be in serious condition, while the driver had minor injuries, police said.

The driver was in the custody of the Roseville Police Department as of April 10. Alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash, the press release states.

Mitch Berlin, Roseville chief of police, said Groesbeck was reopened at around 1:30 a.m. following the investigation.



