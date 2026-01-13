Council approves design phase for Southfield Road improvement project

A Road Commission of Oakland County graphic shows what Southfield Road could look like if the Southfield Road improvement project is approved. The Southfield City Council approved the preliminary design phase to commence Jan. 12.

Image provided by Craig Byson

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published January 13, 2026

The section of Southfield Road that would be worked on if approved by Southfield City Council starts just south of Mount Vernon Street and runs north to Lincoln Drive. Graphic by Jason Clancy

SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield City Council passed a resolution to support the preliminary design phase of the Southfield Road boulevard improvement project at its meeting Jan. 12.

Discussions of improving Southfield Road have been happening for over two decades. The project initially would see Southfield Road between Mount Vernon Street and 13 Mile Road turn into a four-lane road and a six-lane boulevard.

Due to the scale, the project would be done in phases. Southfield’s phase would encompass the section of Southfield Road between the intersection of Northwestern Highway south of Mount Vernon Road up to Lincoln Drive, and turn it into a six-lane boulevard with a median.

The Southfield City Council discussed the project during a presentation at its Committee of the Whole meeting Jan. 5. Road Commission for Oakland County Deputy Managing Director Gary Piotrowicz had said the purpose of the project is to improve overall safety on Southfield Road.

“Our No. 1 priority in everything we do is safety,” he said. “Congestion along this corridor is a concern and we want to accommodate all modes of transportation.”

Additionally, Southfield would be able to address any repairs and updates under the road during the design phase.

The entire project is anticipated to cost $200 million; however, the project would be broken down to alleviate the cost. The segment between Mount Vernon and Lincoln Drive would cost approximately $60 million, with this further being broken down into an 80/20 split of federal and local funds.

The $4 million in preliminary engineering costs would also be split 80/20 between federal and local funds, with the local funds split 50/50 between Southfield and the Road Commission. This would make Southfield’s share of the preliminary funds $400,000.

After breaking down the cost, the Road Commission for Oakland County would put in about $6.6 million and Southfield would put in $5.4 million.

Road Commission for Oakland County Senior Manager of Communications and Public Relations Craig Bryson said these numbers are estimates and not set in stone.

Approving the funding for the preliminary engineering phase does not commit funding for the construction phase. If Southfield approves the project, construction would be expected to start in 2030.

At the meeting Jan. 12, Council President Pro Tem Coretta Houge said the boulevard would help make Southfield more walkable while also improving traffic through the corridor.

“Less time will be spent at red lights and a better pedestrian walkway, so people won’t have to run across,” Houge said.

Mayor Kenson Siver said he is in favor of the improvement project. He said it’s an opportunity to redevelop the road and enhance Southfield’s initiatives to be pedestrian friendly.

“This is an opportunity for us to change a major road that bears our city name,” Siver said.

One or two public engagement meetings during the design phase are expected in Southfield. These would likely take place in the summer of 2027 and the following winter.

The Road Commission for Oakland County had previously brought the project to the Lathrup Village City Council. Lathrup Village voted unanimously against committing the preliminary engineering funds.

The Road Commission does not plan to meet with Beverly Hills regarding the project in the near future.