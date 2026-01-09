Community raises concerns about building senior center at The Hawk

The Hawk, located at 29995 W. 12 Mile Road, serves as the Farmington Hills recreation center with programming for all ages.

By: Gena Johnson | C&G Newspapers | Published January 9, 2026

FARMINGTON HILLS — At the Dec. 8 meeting of the Farmington Hills City Council, residents were still reeling from the council’s decision to move forward with plans to build the new senior center on the campus of The Hawk.

This was after numerous council meetings and study sessions where many seniors shared their desire for the new facility to be built at its current location at the Costick Center, located at 11 Mile and Middlebelt roads.

“Are you deciding what you think seniors need or are you listening to what’s good for seniors?” asked 33-year Farmington Hills resident Tim Parvin during the Dec. 8 meeting.

“We want a place of our own,” said a Farmington Hills senior at a previous study session, emphasizing the center should be exclusively for seniors.

City officials were presented with three potential sites for the new facility, including its current locations at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Road. The Hawk, located at 29995 W. 12 Mile Road, serves as the Farmington Hills recreation center with programming for all ages.

In choosing The Hawk, some of the land from the Costick Center location would be available for sale and redevelopment, which could bring revenue to the city.

A third option was on the campus of Oakland Community College — Orchard Ridge at 27055 Orchard Lake Road. Unlike the other options, the city of Farmington Hills would not own this property, instead leasing it.

According to Ethan Eleff, a consultant from The Sports Facilities Companies, the leasing rates were not yet determined. Eleff surveyed community members and users at the Costick Center, asking where they would like the new facility to be located. Those participating in the survey “overwhelmingly” wanted the Costick Center location, he said.

Similar findings were gathered through the Farmington Area Commission on Aging’s listening sessions, according to its chairperson, Dan Fantore.

“The vast majority of participants strongly preferred the 11 Mile location,” Fantore said.

This was because of the easily accessible location and abundant parking space.

“We are concerned if we move to The Hawk, we’ll lose the frail elderly who feel comfortable driving on 11 Mile (and) not so on 12 Mile,” Fantore said.

His findings reflect what the community said at the study session in June 2025, and at each subsequent study session and council meeting.

Eleff and Farmington Hills Special Services Director Ellen Schnackel made their case for a standalone center at The Hawk during the Nov. 24 council meeting.

There would be a master plan for the site, and the Costick Center would remain open until the new facility is completed.

Schnackel said their recommendation was based on operational efficiency gains and the belief that consolidating to one campus would be consistent with the city’s vision as based on previous community feedback.

Each new location would have an operational savings ranging from around $330,000 to $430,000 compared to the current location of the Costick Center, according to Eleff. This results from a combination of increased revenue and decreased expenses.

He said the new facility would be smaller than the current Costick Center and its space would be more efficiently used. The new systems, such as the pool pumps, would be more efficient and less expensive than what he described as the “old antiquated systems” currently used in the Costick Center, which was built more than 50 years ago.

In addition, the new facility would have amenities such as indoor courts that the community could use during off peak hours, generating additional revenue.

“If you locate this on site at The Hawk with service contracts, operations, maintenance and staffing, plus revenue generating opportunities, the combination of those things equals about a $300,000 annual operational savings,” Eleff said.

Councilman Michael Bridges said he has not seen any evidence of such savings.

“The operational efficiency of $300,000 stated at The Hawk would have to be itemized for me to see that and see it on paper,” Bridges said.

He said he wants the Costick Center and The Hawk given equal consideration by having site studies done concurrently. As it stands, the Costick Center would only be considered if The Hawk is not approved by council.

“The point is the Costick Center is what the people want in this community.” Bridges said.

He requested the motion to be amended to include the Costick Center in the site study, but this was denied for not being economically prudent, according to Councilman Jon Aldred.

Farmington Hills City Manager Gary Makjian noted the site studies cost around $250,000. Having two done at the same time would be an initial expense exceeding $500,000.

Bridges replied the city is strong financially, with $60 million in the bank.

Aldred moved forward with the original motion.

“It is resolved City Council has chosen the future site of the city’s new activities center as recommended at the Nov. 24 city council study session and authorizes the city manager to procure the necessary engineering, architectural and other consultants needed to develop preliminary site and architectural plans for city council’s consideration,” Aldred said.

The motion will only consider alternative sites if the council does not approve The Hawk’s architectural, engineering or site plans.

“I’m at least interested in seeing this master plan or study at The Hawk,” said Councilwoman Valerie Knol.

She said she wants to know whether the road that would be built for the new facility will be navigable for seniors. She also wants to know if the building will be visible from the I-696 expressway and whether it will have accessible parking.

“We already know how to go forward with plans at the Costick Center,” Knol said.

This is because the land at the Costick Center is flat while the land at The Hawk is hilly. Parking is already in place at the Costick Center location, while additional parking would have to be added at The Hawk. In addition, a road to the new building would have to be constructed.

According to Mekjian, the building at The Hawk location would be more expensive to build but the potential $300,000 annual operational efficiency would balance it out.

Councilman Charlie Starkman, the newest member, had concerns.

“It would be neglecting what the seniors that came before us are saying,” he said.

Starkman had questions about the cost of the additional parking that would be needed at The Hawk. This was not answered at the Nov. 24 meeting.

Council voted 4-3 to pass the motion. Council members Bill Dwyer, Aldred, Knol and Mayor Theresa Rich were in favor of the motion. Council members Bridges, Starkman and Jackie Boleware voted no.

“Not exactly an overwhelming mandate,” said Parvin regarding the 4-3 vote.

He also suggested, along with others, to appoint someone to keep the community updated with information about the project, instead of waiting for council meetings. He also wanted someone appointed to represent the seniors.