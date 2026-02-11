Catholic High School League appoints eighth director in league history

Mike Evoy speaks at the Catholic High School League Hall of Fame banquet in 2022, where he was an inductee.

Photo provided by Stephanie Caruso

By: Scott Bentley | Metro | Published February 11, 2026

METRO DETROIT — The Catholic High School League officially appointed Mike Evoy as the eighth director in CHSL history on Feb. 9, according to a press release by the league.

Evoy is a graduate of Detroit Holy Redeemer High School and has more than 16 years of experience working for the CHSL as an associate director under former Director Vic Michaels.

“It’s such an honor becoming the eighth director in the 99-year history of this league,” Evoy said. “The weight of being the director … it’s not lost on me. It’s been somewhat emotional.”

The move follows the passing of Michaels, who had held the position since 2003 and was the longest-serving director in the league’s history. Michaels passed away on Dec. 29 at 71 years old.

“It’s a little overwhelming. … I’m following in giant footsteps,” Evoy said. “I’m so happy to be named the eighth director, but also I can’t share the moment with a great friend, mentor and colleague.”

In 2024, Michaels was named a Legend of the League, which is an honor that only 15 people have ever received from the Catholic High School League. His impact was profound, and Evoy spoke with him every day.

“Vic was always so supportive of me. He took the time to help me get my footing in the position,” Evoy said. “He was a close friend. My kids only know of me doing nothing but working for the Catholic High School League and working for Mr. Michaels.”

Evoy has dedicated his career to providing opportunities to student-athletes in the CHSL. The Catholic High School League’s press release also said that Evoy will focus on honoring the league’s rich traditions and a future that is rooted in faith, sportsmanship and excellence.

This upcoming year is also one of uncommon magnitude for the league, as 2026 marks 100 years of existence for the CHSL. It will be a busy inaugural year for the newest director.

“I’m really excited about next (school) year and the celebration that we have planned for the centennial,” Evoy said. “That really speaks to the strength of the league — all of the student athletes that have walked onto the field or court, and we’re still here.”

Despite the quick and unexpected transition of the director role, the league is in good hands going forward.

“Vic would have intended (Evoy taking over) upon his retirement,” said Judy Hehs, principal of St. Catherine of Siena Academy and a CHSL board member. “It’s a really great move. Mike has been Vic’s right-hand guy for a long time. … I think Mike’s going to do a great job.”

After more than a month of uncertainty, the Catholic High School League has a leader again.

“I think there’s some relief that the ship is righted and that the ship will continue to move forward,” Hehs said. “I think people are still really raw over Vic’s passing … but everyone is confident and excited for Mike.”

Evoy assumes the director role of the CHSL and all 33 of its members effective immediately.

