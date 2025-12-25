Boys 2 Men Youth Mentoring gives car to family

LaToya Singley, right, stands in front of her new car with her children, Donelle, 3, Cherish, 4, and Jer-laya, 12, left. Joining them are Mark and Shawanna Watts.

Photos by Liz Carnegie

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published December 25, 2025

LaToya Singley walks to her new car with her children Donelle, 3, and Cherish, 4, on Dec. 18.

Four-year-old Dom Yelder picks out a colorful garbage truck toy to take home at a toy drive at Lathrup Village City Hall hosted by Boys 2 Men Youth Mentoring and the Lathrup Village Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 18.

Siblings Donelle, 3, left, and Cherish Singley, 4, right, meet Santa at the toy drive.

LATHRUP VILLAGE — During a Dec. 18 toy drive at Lathrup Village City Hall, Boys 2 Men Youth Mentoring gave a Ford Escape to a local family who was recently in a car accident.

LaToya Singley and her family were in a car accident in November. She said no one was badly injured and the car was initially fixed up. However, the car would overheat while running. Singley said she and her children were recently approved for housing vouchers, and that she had hoped the car would last until they were able to move.

She said being gifted this car is a true blessing for her and her children.

“This is a tremendous blessing,” Singley said. “I don’t have to worry about how I’ll get to work, how I’ll get my kids to school or how I’ll get to church anymore.”

Through all of this, Singley maintained her job as a hairstylist in Detroit. She said one of her clients had referred her to Mark Watts, the president of Boys 2 Men Youth Mentoring, to get support for her and her family.

Watts said the organization had adopted the Singley family for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

He said the Singley family is special.

“Sometimes life can be rough, and we want to give a blessing when we are able to,” he said.

The Ford Escape was donated by Quality Auto Sales, which is owned by Watts.

Boys 2 Men Youth Mentoring and the Lathrup Village Chamber of Commerce partnered for the toy drive, which Boys 2 Men Youth Mentoring has been doing since 2018. Watts said the event is a way to spread joy and let families have a relaxed evening.

“We love to give back and to see the smiles on the kids’ faces,” he said. “We want to share the joy.”

Attendee Zsa-Zsa Booker said an event like the toy drive is special because it's put on and attended by people who see the importance of community.

“People get so wrapped up in the holidays that it’s easy to forget that it’s about the kids and giving back to the community,” she said.

Toys from the drive were donated from a variety of organizations. In addition to the toy drive, attending families enjoyed hot chocolate, games and visits with Santa.



