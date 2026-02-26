Boat show brings summer vibes to Novi

Siblings Gavin, 6; Levi, 8; and Violet Dovey, 11, of Clarkston, pose for a picture atop a personal watercraft as they try to convince their father to purchase it.

Photo by Charity Meier

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published February 26, 2026

Kayla Rossow, of Anderson’s Boat Sales in Harrison Township, stands beside a Key West Boat. Photo by Charity Meier

NOVI — Summer vibes were oozing out of the Vibe Credit Union Showplace Feb. 12-15 as the Detroit Boat Show — featuring the latest boats, docks and related supplies — took over its halls.

Boaters from all over the metro Detroit area were able to set foot on a variety of popular pleasure crafts inside the Showplace and learn about all the new technology that the boating industry has to offer.

“We live in such a great state full of freshwater, so boating is a prominent hobby of a lot of people,” said Kayla Rossow, of Anderson’s Boat Sales in Harrison Township. “I say what do you do in Kansas or other places that don’t have a lot of water, because for a lot of people in the area, that’s our hobby is boating. That’s our lifestyle.”

She said that boating offers a relaxing way to spend time with family while enjoying the sunset.

“On a hot summer day what else are you going to do if you don’t own a pool? It’s nice to be able to jump in and swim and make memories with your family,” Rossow said.

Rossow said that popular trends vary depending on the area and the type of lake the customer is frequenting. She said that for those living near inland lakes, such as residents of Novi and Walled Lake, pontoon boats and surf boats are especially popular right now.

“They’re pretty cool. So, they actually throw a wave in the back, so it’s kind of like normal surfing in, like, California, and you don’t have a rope or anything, and they just ride a wave in the back of the boat,” said Rossow.

Mike Dovey, of Clarkston, said that he is looking into purchasing a surf boat as his family has outgrown their current boat.

“Right now, we got a Four Winns Sundowner that used to fill our family’s needs. But right now, with kids growing, we want to get into outdoor sports and wake surfing and stuff like that. So, we are keeping our options open for a bigger boat,” Dovey said.

According to Rossow, for those living off Lake St. Clair, Key West Boats are popular and big cruisers seem to be in high demand this year.

“We’ve been selling a lot of big cruisers this year, which is great, because I’m thinking the economy’s doing good, because obviously we’re not a necessity,” Rossow said. “So, hopefully, that’ll help all the businesses that are around us as well.”

Longtime boaters Joe DiSanto and his wife, Liz, of Wyandotte, said they were looking to upgrade and purchase a new boat if the price is right.

“The whole industry is just evolving, I mean, with the amenities now and the comfort level,” said Joe DiSanto, a longtime boater.

One of the many innovations available for boaters to purchase this year is a convertible dock. The QB2 Modular Dock System was created by Bertrand Docks, which is based in Quebec, Canada.

“The new is the fact that they are convertible docks. So, no need to buy a composite or floating docks, you can buy just the structure and you can convert the structure based on your needs,” said Rodolphe Arenales, general manager of Bertrand Docks. “So, if you need a floating dock, you just need to add floats to the structure, and if you need dock on post you just need to add post to the structure, but it is the same structure. So, if your needs change during the time — you know, there is more water at your place or less water, and you have to move from one dock to another, — you don’t need to buy another dock. You just need to buy posts or floats and convert the structure you have, and that’s pretty unique.”

“It’s like you buy a hot dog and you put ketchup or mustard on it. It is the same thing; you choose what you want,” he said.

He said there is no wait to purchase one of their convertible docks and they are available for purchase in the various sizes and materials in both Canada and the U.S. He said that he has a dealer in Lake Orion that carries their product.

Show attendees said they were impressed with the boats but also enjoyed the family time the show provided.

Ashish Rungta, of Rochester Hills, said that he does not attend the boat show regularly but saw it as the perfect opportunity to spend some time bonding with his son, Krishna Hart, 12

“It’s Saturday-Sunday. So, it’s either spend time with him; otherwise, he’s on the screen,” Rungta said. “Gives you a chance to spend time with your child, so that’s awesome.”.

Delaney Phillips, of Macomb Township, also saw the show as a prime opportunity to spend time with his 6-year-old son, Camden, who could be seen exploring the different boats.

“It’s just pure curiosity. You know, I never really come out to the boat show. I like boats, so I thought I’d come out here with my son,” Phillips said.

Rungta said they not only enjoyed the time together, but were able to learn some new things. He said he was surprised to learn that they have some inflatable boats that are really affordable.

“They’re small; you can tow it with your little car and the price is affordable, so that’s really cool,” Rungta said. “ I mean, you always see those big boats, so this was nice.”

According to Rungta, the inflatable boats cost around $5,000.