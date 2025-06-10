Art and literature collide in summer reading program

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published June 10, 2025

Children participate in last year’s summer reading program. The theme for this year’s summer reading program is “Color Our World.” Photo provided by Rebekah Craft

BIRMINGHAM — School may be out, but that does not mean the learning has to stop. By participating in a summer reading program, children and teens can continue learning by reading all summer long. The Baldwin Public Library summer reading program runs June 13-Aug. 8.

Library Director Rebekah Craft said, “The focus is really on getting people excited about reading, helping students avoid the summer slide while they’re out of school, so they don’t lose too much of the knowledge they’ve gained throughout the year, and encouraging everyone to find books they love and explore.”

The Friends of the Baldwin Public Library sponsor the library’s summer reading programs.

“We’ve got something for every age, from kids to adults. And we are excited for the special programs that we host throughout the summer,” Craft said.

The summer reading program for kids is similar to a bingo system. Points, which can be collected to save up for a free book, are given out to winners.

This year’s theme is “Color Our World,” announced by the Collaborative Summer Library Program.

“When I first heard the theme, I immediately thought about art and how we could incorporate creativity and art programs into summer reading,” Elisabeth Phou, an adult and teen services librarian, said. “Arts and crafts are always pretty popular here with kids and teens, so I knew that I wanted to kind of take advantage of that theme and do some art programs.”

Throughout the summer, there will be programs that foster creativity through cupcake decorating, painting a Bob Ross-style landscape, comic book drawing and improv theater.

To help Phou choose the teen programming, she runs a Teen Advisory Board for grades 7-12 throughout the school year.

“The members tell me what kind of programs they want, and I try to make it happen,” Phou said.

Baldwin Public Library will be holding its summer reading kickoff 3-5 p.m. June 13.To get kids and teens excited about the start of this year’s summer reading program, there will be fun activities at the event, such as face painting and chalk artThere will also be an ice cream truck at the kickoff. To sign up to participate in the summer reading program, register at baldwinlib.beanstack.org.