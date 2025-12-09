Mound Road crash involving sedan, semi leaves one dead

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published December 9, 2025

Shutterstock photo

STERLING HEIGHTS — One person is dead after a crash involving a sedan and a semi-truck that happened late Dec. 6 in Sterling Heights.

At 11:45 p.m., police and firefighters were called to the scene of a crash at the intersections of Mound Road and Sterling Drive South, between 15 Mile and 14 Mile roads.

According to a press release from the Sterling Heights Police Department, the crash involved a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu and a semi-truck tractor.

An investigation revealed that the Malibu was traveling northbound on Mound Road near the Sterling Drive South intersection and crashed into the rear of the semi, which was stopped for a red light.

Officers attempted to render life-saving care to the driver of the Malibu, a 30-year-old Warren woman, but she died from her injuries, the release states. There were no other occupants in the Malibu and the driver of the semi was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Call Staff Writer Brian Wells at (248) 291-7637.