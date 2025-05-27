Arrest made in Ferndale nightclub shooting

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published May 27, 2025

Coreyontai Deshawn Rmon Hammonds

FERNDALE — A suspect has been arrested in an April shooting outside a Ferndale nightclub.

The Ferndale Police Department arrested 29-year-old Redford resident Coreyontai Deshawn Rmon Hammonds on May 23 for alleged involvement in a shooting outside the Orchid Theatre at 141 W. Nine Mile Road.

According to a press release, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday, April 13, Ferndale police were conducting a foot patrol in the downtown area when they heard multiple gunshots fired in the Woodward Avenue alley between Nine Mile and West Troy Street near the nightclub.

Officers located a 29-year-old Warren man near the rear entrance of the theater who had suffered a single gunshot wound to the groin area. Officers administered first aid until Ferndale Fire and Rescue arrived, and the Warren man was transported to a nearby hospital. He has since been released, police said.

“Investigators determined that the victim had been standing in the patio area of the Orchid Theatre just prior to the shooting,” the press release states. “A vehicle approached the patio, and the victim walked toward the suspect vehicle. Investigators believe an exchange took place between the victim and the occupant of the vehicle, during which the suspect fired multiple shots, striking the victim.”

Utilizing investigative tools such as Flock Safety cameras, police said, Hammonds was identified as a suspect in the shooting. He was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the FBI’s Oakland County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force.

“Investigators also determined this was a targeted incident involving individuals who knew each other,” the press release states.

Hammonds was arraigned in the 43rd District Court on May 23 on one charge of assault with intent to murder and three counts of felony weapons firearm. He was given a $500,000 cash bond and his next court appearance was scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, June 2.

“This highlights how swift action, advanced technology, and strong partnerships can lead to the apprehension of dangerous individuals,” Ferndale Police Chief Dennis Emmi said in the press release. “Our officers responded immediately, provided critical support to the victim, and worked diligently to identify and arrest the suspect. Ensuring the safety of our community continues to be our top priority.”