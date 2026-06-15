Annual JARC event moves to indoor format

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published June 15, 2026

People can play and experiment with instruments at Jarc Fun Village. Photo provided by Jarc

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BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Until this year, Jarc would annually bring families in the community together by hosting an outside carnival.

This year, the fun will be brought inside for Jarc Fun Village noon-3 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at The J, 6600 W. Maple Road in West Bloomfield.

The family-friendly event will include live music, inflatables, art and music experiences, snacks, and more. The reason the event is moving indoors this year is to avoid high-temperatures outside, as the organization has experienced multiple times during its outdoor carnivals in the past.

Jarc is a Bloomfield Hills-based nonprofit that serves individuals with developmental disabilities. Jarc Fun Village is a part of the Ellen LabesZ”L Festival Series, which is sponsored by the family of Ellen Labes, a long-time supporter who passed away in 2023.

Attendees will have a variety of activities to choose from based on their interests. For kids who like to jump around and be active, there will be inflatables in the gym. Art-loving kids will have the opportunity in the art studio to create terrariums, suncatchers, sand-art, edible art and more. There will also be a dance club with live music from The Crasherz Band.

Jarc’s version of an arcade — which they call a Jarc-ade — will include games and musical instruments. Music educators from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will be on-site at the event with instruments to give kids the opportunity to play.

For hungry guests, free snacks will be available, and kosher food will be available for purchase.

Adam Jahnke, the Jarc board of directors’ immediate past president, said, “We’re trying to build a village built around joy, inclusion, community and fun.”

There will be a sensory space for attendees to take a break.

“What we wouldn’t want is for someone to have their afternoon cut short because they just need a break,” said Jarc CEO Shaindle Braunstein. “So what we want to make sure of is that we’re providing the place to have the break, and then you’re welcome, when you’re ready, to come on out and join the fun again.”

Individual tickets to Jarc Fun Village cost $20. A family of three or more can get in for $50 total.

Individuals with developmental disabilities and one caregiver can get into the event for free, as can children under 5. Parking for the event is free, and there will be on-site security. Proceeds for the event go towards continuing to support this event for years to come.

“While we are sensory friendly, we are open to all, and it’s really just a great opportunity for any family who’s looking for a fun day,” Braunstein said.

Jarc prefers online preregistration for this event at jarc.org/fun.