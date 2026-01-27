Work underway on new apartment complex

Lindsey Living Apartments, 2690 Crooks Road, includes an 88,000-square-foot former office building converted into apartments, and a separate five-story building now under construction.

Image provided by DTN Management Co.

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published January 27, 2026

An interior view of an apartment unit. Image provided by DTN Management Co.

TROY — Once an office, an 88,000-square-foot building at 2690 Crooks Road has been converted into a residential community called Lindsey Living Apartments. Construction is also underway on a second building next to it that will add even more living space.

The converted building has 62 apartments, while the second building will add 94 units across five floors. Together, the two buildings will provide a total of 156 homes.

The build is a partnership between Birmingham-based Biddington Architecture, which led design and planning, and Tower Construction of Bloomfield Township, handling construction.

According to Brent Savidant, Troy’s community development director, the renovations were first approved by the city’s Planning Commission in 2022.

“The original design included balconies, but the developer was unable to add the balconies due to safety concerns,” Savidant said via email.

He noted there are benefits associated with office-to-residential conversions. For example, by keeping the building core intact, demolition waste stays out of landfills, and the carbon footprint for the apartments is smaller. Office square footage is also removed from the market, lowering the office vacancy rate.

Troy also had higher parking requirements when many offices were originally constructed. Residential properties have lower parking requirements than office properties, and the underutilized parking spaces can be used to construct more residential units.

Only about 20% of offices are convertible. This is based on factors including but not limited to floor plates, floor-to-ceiling heights and mechanical systems.

While conversions alone won’t solve the housing crisis, they can add more housing options in a market short on supply. Troy Mayor Ethan Baker praised the project as a prime example of the city’s long-term redevelopment vision.

“I am excited to see the transformation of Lindsey Centre into Lindsey Living,” Baker said in a statement. “The transformation of this underutilized office space into housing options not only aligns with the city’s long-term planning vision of transforming the Big Beaver Corridor to ‘World Class’ status, but also creates additional opportunities to live, work and play in our community.

“I am proud of the opportunities the city of Troy has made in supporting the transformation of underutilized office space into usable and living spaces, and I am eager to see Lindsey Living thrive as one of these ventures,” he continued.

Larry Cradit, vice president of operations for DTN, said in a statement that the project is a valuable opportunity for his company.

“Expanding into Troy with Lindsey Living is an exciting next step for our team,” Cradit said. “We look forward to bringing our focus on service, quality and community to metro Detroit.”

Lindsey Living offers one-bedroom apartments, ranging from 878 to 1,100 square feet, and two-bedroom apartments, ranging from 1,091 to 1,417 square feet. Each residence features open layouts, durable plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, soft-close cabinetry, and in-unit laundry. Select units include skylights, backlit bathroom mirrors, and glass walk-in showers. Walk-in closets, free parking and great views are standard in every home.

Residents will also have access to a range of community amenities, including a fitness center, a business center, a community room, EV charging stations, and secure fob key access. The property is fully pet-friendly and includes a dedicated pet grooming station for resident convenience.

Move-ins have already begun, and residents can expect easy access to major highways as the residential area is located minutes away from Somerset Collection, downtown Birmingham, and a variety of restaurants and cultural attractions.

For more information, visit thelindseyapartments.com.