Woman facing charges, lawsuit after driving through home

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published October 24, 2025

Students and staff wore her favorite colors, blue and purple. “She’s just a great kid, and her whole family is amazing, and we are wrapping our arms around them as best as we can,” Roose Elementary School Principal Andrea Kennedy said. Photo provided by Andrea Kennedy

During the Roose Elementary School “Laila Day” Oct. 22, student Laila Breitshtrus reads get well cards classmates made for her as she recovers from her injuries. Photo provided by Andrea Kennedy

CENTER LINE — Criminal charges have been brought against a woman who crashed her car into a Center Line home earlier this month.

On Oct. 13 at approximately 2:55 a.m., 20-year-old Caris Adell Wade, of Detroit, allegedly crashed her vehicle into a residence at the Kramer Homes Co-Op in Center Line, near MacArthur Boulevard and O’Hare Street. Her vehicle crashed into the room where a 9-year-old girl and her 22-month-old sister were sleeping.

A press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said Wade was “willfully, wantonly and recklessly driving her vehicle.”

The 9-year-old girl, who has been identified as Laila Breitshtrus, suffered serious injuries. Her sister was unharmed.

After Wade crashed into the home, she fled the scene but was later apprehended by the Warren Police Department, the press release states. She was arraigned Oct. 14 in the 37th District Court in Center Line by Judge Michael Chupa.

Wade is facing one count of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function and failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death, both five-year felonies.

However, future charges may be brought against Wade pending the toxicology report, the release states.

“This could have been worse than what it already is for this family,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement. “Reckless driving, or drunk driving, crashing into residences and then fleeing from law enforcement will not be tolerated in Macomb County.”

A GoFundMe effort has been started for Laila by her mother’s sister. The fundraiser states she sustained three spinal injuries, a fractured nose and a laceration to her liver.

“We are grateful that she is alive, but her recovery journey is far from over,” it states on the fundraiser page.

Her mother, Rachel Wright, could not be reached for comment.

In an Oct. 22 interview, David Femminineo, managing partner of Femminineo Law in Mt. Clemens, said his law firm has been retained to represent Laila’s family in a lawsuit against the driver.

“We’re going to leave no stone unturned to determine who’s at fault for this terrible accident in which Laila was terribly injured,” he said. “We’re going to seek justice for Laila. We’re going to make sure that everyone responsible pays.”

Femminineo said they are waiting on the toxicology reports before the lawsuit is filed. Between that and a video Wade posted on Facebook shortly before the accident, they may be able to name additional defendants in the suit.

“Based upon the toxicology reports, we’re going to try and find out where she was drinking the night before. If she was drunk enough to drive through a house, if she was served while physically intoxicated, then we’d have a case against the bar, the place that served her prior to the accident,” he said.

Wade was scheduled for a probable cause conference in the 37th District Court Oct. 22. However, the hearing was adjourned until 8:45 a.m. Nov. 26 to allow time for the toxicology reports to be obtained.

“It’s important that we wait for the blood test results. If the evidence shows the defendant was under the influence at the time of the crash, that could significantly elevate the severity of the charges,” Lucido said.

Wade’s attorney, Michael Sharpe, did not return a request for comment.

Breitshtrus is a student at Roose Elementary School in the Center Line Public Schools district. On Oct. 22, she was well enough to visit her classmates for a spirit day called “Laila Day” in which students and staff wore her favorite colors, blue and purple.

Principal Andrea Kennedy has remained in touch with her family since the incident.

“She’s making some progress for sure,” Kennedy said. “She has a long recovery but the outlook is very positive.”

The school’s two social workers met with students in small groups and one-on-one to offer support for anyone who needed counseling in light of the situation. The students made cards and signs for Breitshtrus to lift her spirits. Staff also took up a monetary collection to purchase gifts for her and to help the family financially. This year marked Breitshtrus’ first year at Roose.

“She came here because of the gifted and talented classroom,” Kennedy said. “She’s awesome. She is the type of student you want. She’s hard working and has a cute, little personality. She’s just a great kid, and her whole family is amazing, and we are wrapping our arms around them as best as we can.”