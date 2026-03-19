Woman dies after being hit by commuter train in Ferndale

Police have confirmed that the. crossing system was working at the time of a fatal train-pedestrian collision at approximately 1:40 p.m. March 18 in Ferndale.

Photo by Brian Louwers

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published March 19, 2026

FERNDALE — A woman died after she reportedly was hit by a train during the afternoon March 18 in Ferndale.

According to a press release, Ferndale police officers responded to an incident at approximately 1:40 p.m. March 18 near Hilton and East Nine Mile roads. The incident involved a pedestrian and a commuter train.

Police stated that officers and paramedics found a 33-year-old woman from a neighboring community at the scene. She was unresponsive and emergency aid was applied. She was taken to a local hospital, but she later was pronounced dead.

“The Ferndale Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the department stated in a press release.

The department’s initial investigation found that the railroad crossing warning system and the gates were properly operating.

“It did appear that the crossing system was functional at the time,” Capt. Dan Kuzdzal told the Woodward Talk. “There's no threat to the public as far as the crossing system not functioning properly. That has been confirmed that it was.”

The incident is under investigation at this time.



