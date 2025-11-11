Woman arrested for allegedly fleeing police, crashing into Ulta Beauty

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published November 11, 2025

Patterson

Advertisement

ROYAL OAK — On Nov. 9, Katrina Deann-Renee Patterson, 26, of Canton, was arrested after allegedly fleeing from the Royal Oak police and crashing into the Ulta Beauty at 27844 Woodward Ave.

At approximately 12:40 a.m. Nov. 9, Royal Oak police officers responded to a report of a white SUV driving on the train tracks near West Fourth Street and South Center Street, according to a Royal Oak Police Department press release.

Officers attempted to interview Patterson when they located the vehicle with her in it, but she reportedly did not cooperate. Officers noticed that one of her tires was flat, and there was an open container of alcohol in the car, according to the release.

When the police officers asked for Patterson's driver’s license, she fled northbound on Washington Avenue, according to police. The officers reportedly continued to pursue Patterson as she traveled west on Farnum Avenue to Oakridge Avenue, which ends at an alley that parallels northbound Woodward.

Patterson turned north into the alley and accelerated into the parking lot of Ulta Beauty, where she lost control and crashed into the building, police said.

According to the press release, despite her vehicle being fully lodged inside the building, Patterson attempted to flee again, backing up and ramming into a patrol car.

While she continued to try to flee from officers, she rammed her car farther into the Ulta, causing thousands of dollars in additional damage, according to police.

Patterson's escape ended when the vehicle became stuck on debris inside the store, and she was taken into custody without further incident.

A male passenger was also arrested but later released with a citation for having open alcohol in a motor vehicle, police said.

The total amount of damage done has not yet been calculated, according to police. Patterson is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, but a final determination is pending the result of blood tests, police said.

No officers were injured during the incident, and the driver and passenger reportedly were medically evaluated for minor injuries suffered in the crash.

“We are extremely fortunate this suspect did not seriously injure or kill our officers, herself, her passenger, or anyone else during this reckless incident,” Police Chief Michael Moore said in a prepared statement.

Patterson was arraigned before Magistrate Donald Chisholm, of the 44th District Court, Nov. 10. She is charged with one count of third-degree fleeing police, a five-year felony; one count of assault/resist/obstruct police, a two-year felony; two counts of felonious assault, a four-year felony; one count of malicious destruction of a building, a 10-year felony; one count of malicious destruction of personal property, a five-year felony; and one count of malicious destruction of police property, a four-year felony.

Patterson has a 2023 conviction for operating while intoxicated in Port Huron.

Her bond was set at $50,000 cash, no 10%, and Patterson's next court appearance is tentatively set for Nov. 21 in the 44th District Court. She requested a court-appointed attorney who had not been appointed at press time.



