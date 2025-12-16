Wild Lights shining amid the early snow

The trail is lit up by the various light sculptures at the Detroit Zoo.

Photo provided by Jeff Sell

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published December 16, 2025

The 4D theater addition to the general admission Wild Lights ticket features “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Photo provided by Jeff Sell

ROYAL OAK — The Detroit Zoo’s Wild Lights is having a successful start to the holiday season with new sculptures and experiences added to the walk.

The rest of the Wild Lights season runs until Jan. 4, so there is still time to experience the millions of lights strategically placed throughout the zoo.

The event runs from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5 to 9 p.m. all other days of the week.

“Two brand-new features we are excited about are the enchanted rainforest, which is a walk through the woods that has been transformed into a South American rainforest,” said Emily O’Hara, senior director of guest experience at the zoo. “There is a giant waterfall, there are new moving sculptures, so you’ll see dragonflies flap their wings and ants move their legs and turn their heads as you are immersed in the space.”

O’Hara said that when purchasing a ticket online, there is a chance to save some money as well as add some packages to the experience.

“We really recommend the dinner buffet at table 28 or getting the souvenir cup with unlimited hot cocoa refills to help stay warm during your journey,” she said. “We also have some attractions in the carousel and in the 4D theater. Another new thing this year is we have a glow with a show lanyard that people can add to their ticket.”

The glow with a show lanyard, according to O’Hara, will glow along with the light shows as people walk through the different zones of the lights.

The millions of LED lights and sculptures are placed by a team of eight full-time staff members who work on the Wild Lights project and the other light show projects throughout the year, according to O’Hara. There are also 15 additional people who are seasonal staff that help to set up the Wild Lights.

“About 90% of the show is done in house. We do work with some contractors and outside companies to support some of the larger pieces that we have, but that large percentage we keep here in the metro Detroit area,” she said. “As far as the creativity and the thought that goes into it, that is the Detroit Zoological team.”

Mark Hinton, the assistant technical director for the Detroit Zoo, is one of the main people who set up and handle the lights.

“We start in July with the physical putting up of trees and stuff like that. Then usually right after our other big event in the fall, which is ZooBoo, is when we have our big push for sculptures and everything else; that usually takes about two weeks,” he said.

Hinton said that this year the Wild Lights exceeded the expectations of the staff and the people who have visited so far.

“I am really proud of my team this year. They really went above and beyond with the expectation I have set for them. So, I was really proud of them for that,” Hinton said. “The main thing that I love is just watching my team see their hard work and the guests’ reaction to their hard work. It’s one of my favorite things in the entire world, is just watching the joy of our guests, and then the joy on my team being like, ‘I built something that people can react to.’”

O’Hara said that as the winter continues, and the snow falls, it’s the perfect time to see the lights in their full glory.

“Everyone is really feeling the early snowfall this year. It feels earlier than the last few years. And one of the wonderful things about Wild Lights is that the snow doubles the glow, so you really have that shine,” she said. “I would say, even if you are feeling cold, still please make sure to come out and see it, because it really is spectacular. And we are embracing the snow this year because it really enhances the look.”

Ticket prices may vary by date and time, according to the DZS website. Parking is $8 per vehicle or free for zoo members.

Wild Lights tickets range from $17 to $27, and the total experience package including all of the add on experiences is $70 online, and $75 at the gate.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit detroitzoo.org/events/wild-lights.