Royal Oak announces Joe Gacioch is no longer city manager

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published December 16, 2025

Joe Gacioch poses for a photo Oct. 23, 2024, shortly before leaving Ferndale to become Royal Oak’s city manager. File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

ROYAL OAK — The city of Royal Oak announced on Dec. 9 that Joe Gacioch will no longer serve as the city manager.

Gacioch served as the city manager for just under a year, and his reason for leaving is not being publicized, according to Royal Oak Communications Director Kara Sokol. Gacioch was chosen as the new city manager on Oct. 15, 2024.

Prior to being the city manager of Royal Oak, Gacioch served as the city manager of Ferndale for about five years, and he had worked for Ferndale since 2012.

“City leaders said that they appreciate the contributions Gacioch made during his one-year tenure and they wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Sokol said in a prepared statement.

At the Dec. 8 City Commission meeting, officials unanimously decided to end the employment agreement with Gacoich, with no further discussion.

An interim leadership team was unanimously approved at the meeting, including City Attorney Niccolas Grochowski as the interim city manager, and Police Chief Michael Moore serving as the interim deputy city manager alongside deputy city manager Susan Barkman.

“The city looks forward to a smooth transition and remains committed to its mission of delivering the highest-level services to its residents, businesses, and visitors,” Sokol said in a prepared statement.

Gacioch could not be reached before press time.