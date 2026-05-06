Eastpointe voters pass nonhomestead operating millage replacement

On May 5, the Eastpointe Community Schools nonhomestead operating millage replacement passed. According to the unofficial results from the Macomb County Clerk/Register of Deeds Office, there were 1,580 “yes” votes and 1,215 “no” votes.

File photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published May 6, 2026

Advertisement

EASTPOINTE — The majority of the Eastpointe Community Schools residents who came out to the polls for the May 5 election, or cast their absentee ballots, approved a nonhomestead operating millage replacement that will generate funding for the district.

According to the unofficial results from the Macomb County Clerk/Register of Deeds Office, there were 1,580 “yes” votes and 1,215 voters who turned it down.

The nonhomestead millage does not apply to primary residences and does not increase taxes on homeowners’ primary homes. It applies only to businesses, commercial and industrial properties, rental properties, apartments and second homes.

The passing of the millage will allow Eastpointe Community Schools to replace, restore and extend the authority to levy 18 mills on all property, except principal residences. According to school officials, nonhomestead operating millages are required under Michigan law and allow school districts to receive their full per-pupil funding, also known as the foundation allowance. Currently, the district receives $10,050 per student.

The Macomb County Clerk/Register of Deeds Office posted the ballot language on the macombgov.org website. As per the language, the current nonhomestead operating millage expires with the district’s 2028 tax levy. The authorization now allows the district to continue to receive revenues at the full per pupil foundation allowance permitted by the state.

According to Jon Dean, ECS assistant superintendent of finance and operations, the nonhomestead millage will generate approximately $5.7 million per year, which represents about 15.1% of the district’s annual budget.

Funding from the millage renewal supports hiring and retaining staff; is used for instructional programs and student support services; updates classroom materials and instructional technology; and expands counseling and intervention needs for students.

A nonhomestead millage is different from a bond issue and a sinking fund. A bond is long-term debt generally used for building upgrades or capital projects. A sinking fund is specifically restricted to building repair/maintenance. The nonhomestead millage is an operating millage that supports day-to-day operations.

According to school officials, the district’s current nonhomestead millage has declined over time due to the Headlee Amendment, which automatically reduces tax rates when property values rise faster than inflation; therefore, the total taxable value in the district brings in the same gross revenue as adjusted for inflation. In 2025, for instance, the Headlee rollbacks reduced the millage rate from 18 mills to 16.0205 mills. Because of the reduction, the district received approximately $704,000 less than voters originally authorized.

The proposal on the May 5 ballot included a 4-mill cushion, permitted under Michigan law, which does not increase the tax rate being levied. This will allow the district to continue to levy up to the full 18 mills authorized for school operations when future reductions occur. Dean said that by state law the district can’t levy more than 18 mills. The additional authorization will create a buffer against future Headlee rollbacks. Also, taxes cannot exceed 18 mills, even with 22 mills authorized.



