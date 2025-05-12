Westland man bound over in connection to kidnapping

By: Nick Powers | Warren Weekly | Published May 12, 2025

WARREN — A Westland man has been bound over for trial for allegedly kidnapping his pregnant ex-girlfriend, who is a Warren resident.

Dakota Joseph Varana, 29, is accused of kidnapping the woman when she came to pick him up in the Upper Peninsula.

“Varana then disconnected his court ordered tether, allegedly hit the victim and took her car keys and cell phone,” a press release from the office of Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido states. “He then allegedly held the victim in her vehicle for two and a half days driving all over Michigan. The victim’s mother reported her missing. That same day, the victim was able to pass a note to a store clerk saying she was kidnapped.”

The police logged the woman’s vehicle in Flock Safety camera, part of an automated camera system that reads license plates. Varana was found with his ex-girlfriend in Westland.

“Police attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and Varana failed to stop, fleeing police,” the release states.

Varana reportedly struck another vehicle, fled on foot and was arrested by Westland police. The pregnant victim was not injured during the pursuit, according to the release.

According to court records, Varana is charged with one count of unlawful imprisonment, a 15-year felony. He is also facing one count of interfering with electronic communications, a two-year felony, and a 93-day misdemeanor for domestic violence.

He had a preliminary exam in front of Judge Suzanne Faunce in the 37th District Court on April 25. Faunce ruled there was sufficient evidence for the case to move to trial in Macomb County Circuit Court. Varana was free on bond at press time ahead of his next court date in circuit court on May 20 before Judge James Maceroni.

“The alleged actions of this individual were not only criminal but profoundly cruel,” Lucido said in a press release. “By allegedly kidnapping and holding his pregnant ex-girlfriend against her will, he inflicted unimaginable trauma on both the victim and her unborn child. No one should ever have to endure such fear and helplessness.”

Varana’s attorney, David R. Cripps, said he and his client were “disappointed” about the case being bound over to circuit court.

“We felt it was a due process violation…Her lawyers asserted the Fifth Amendment, so the complainant didn’t even testify,” Cripps said. “Obviously, we were concerned about how there could be a case going forward without the complainant supplying any kind of factual basis, so I guess the remedy will be pursuing motions at the higher level in circuit court.”

Cripps added that there was more to the story.

“What you heard in court was one side of a version of events that the prosecutor presented,” he said. “If the case goes to trial, there will be more that will be added to actual incidents themselves.”

The release recommends anyone suffering from domestic violence contact Turning Point, a nonprofit that assists survivors, at (586) 463-6990.