West Bloomfield nanny charged with sexual assault

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published February 19, 2026

WEST BLOOMFIELD — Township police are asking the public to review the booking photo of a former nanny charged with criminal sexual assault involving a young child, and to contact police if they know anyone who may have been victimized.

Michael Alan Bank, 58, of West Bloomfield, was hired as a nanny by the alleged victim’s mother after she visited sittercity.com, a site devoted to placing sitters and nannies with families. Their homepage states, “Your perfect sitter is a click away.” The nanny was reportedly accused of sexually assaulting the child throughout the years in the nanny’s care.

A search warrant was issued for Bank’s home in the 2800 block of Aeroview Street in West Bloomfield on Jan. 15. Several electronic devices were found and subsequently analyzed for forensic evidence. According to police, a multitude of evidence was found of children in various compromised positions and acts with a person who appeared to be Bank.

After a police investigation, charges were sent to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office. Bank was arraigned Jan.18 in 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills and charged with four felony counts of criminal sexual assault of a child 13 or younger, by a defendant 17 years old or older. Three of the charges are first degree, punishable up to life in prison. The fourth is second degree, punishable up to 15 years.

Judge Cody Robert Ellwanger presided over the arraignment and denied bond. Bank was returned to the Oakland County Jail where he remains.

The West Bloomfield Police Department was made aware of this case by the Northfield Police Department, in early January by detectives investigating a criminal sexual assault case involving a young child with ties to West Bloomfield.

“These are deeply disturbing allegations involving children. Our foremost concern is the safety and wellbeing of the children,” said West Bloomfield Police Chief Dale Young. “We want to make sure that people know if they have survived sexual abuse, there are organizations that can assist them 24/7, (and) one of them is Haven. They have a 24-hour crisis support line, toll free, which is (877) 922-1274.”

There are a few things a person can do right away when faced with sexual assault, according to the chief.

“The very first thing they should do is make sure they are in a safe place,” Young said. “Once that is done, call the police or 911, and we will come out to assist them. There are also other organizations — like Haven — that would be able to assist them, as well. But the main thing is to make sure they are in a safe place.”

The chief also shared what parents can do to inform their kids about sexual assault against children without frightening them.

“Discussions like these are deeply personal to each family. What I would suggest from a high-level perspective is to keep lines of communication open with your children. And that if their children say something to them, to believe them and to investigate what they’re saying,” he said.

Haven’s mission is to empower survivors to heal. This includes engaging all individuals and communities to address and prevent sexual assault and intimate partner violence, its site says.

The group’s guiding principles include the belief that all people have the right to live without fear. Girls and women are disproportionally victimized by their partners, dates and others, but anyone can be victimized. Haven has survivor-centered services that respect survivors as experts of their own experiences.

“Education at every stage of life is essential to ending intimate partner violence. Everyone needs education on the root causes of abuse so inequality and oppression can be examined and confronted,” the site states.

Haven did not respond to requests for an interview by press time.

Bank is scheduled for a 10:30 a.m. preliminary examination March 3 with Diane D’Agostini listed as the officiating judge, according to court records. His attorney of record is Charles Oliver Longstreet II.

“The case is in the early stages of development,” Longstreet said. “Mr. Bank maintains his innocence and the presumption of innocence until he is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Anyone with more information can call Det. Shirlene Cherry at (248) 975-8981.