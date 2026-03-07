Commission denies car wash to preserve ‘aesthetics and ambience’

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published March 7, 2026

At the Feb. 10 meeting of the West Bloomfield Planning Commission, Commissioner Amy Mindell questions the applicant for Lux Autowash. Screen capture from meeting broadcast

WEST BLOOMFIELD — The West Bloomfield Planning Commission recently denied a car wash that applied for a site at Maple and Farmington roads.

Brandon Kassab, the applicant, sought approval to develop Lux Autowash at the 1-acre property that runs from 6034 Maple Road to 6056 Maple Road, which would require rezoning the property from a “B1” local business district to a “B3” special land use.

According to documents provided by Jeremiah Klemann, the township’s planning and zoning manager, B1 consists of small-scale businesses serving the needs of nearby neighborhoods and pedestrian-oriented retail, including specialty grocery, personal services, financial institutions, restaurants, medical clinics and offices.

“Neighborhood business areas should not attract significant volumes of traffic, conflict with the surrounding neighborhoods, nor should the intensity of the uses exceed the existing environmental or infrastructure capabilities,” read the township’s zoning code. “These areas are located in close proximity to the residential neighborhoods … and should include design elements that are compatible with surrounding residential uses.”

A B1 zoning category would not allow for a car wash. However, a B3 zoning category with special land use would. Planning Commissioner Amy Mindell noted that residential housing is on all four sides of the proposed development and B3 zoning is meant to serve passing traffic.

“A special land use B-3 could potentially include outdoor sales space for used cars or utility trailers, a pool hall, second-hand dealers and so on,” said Mindell as she read from the zoning code at the meeting. She then made a motion to deny the request. It was supported by Commissioner Michael Patton, and followed by the commission voting to approve the denial, 7-0.

The reasons for the denial included the proposed use not being consistent with the township’s master plan. Officials said the proposed use in incompatible with the aesthetics, ambience and density of the area. Officials also said there was insufficient data submitted for a traffic study and noise study.

Residents who spoke at the meeting agreed.

“We are adamantly opposed to this use. We think this is totally incompatible with the medical offices directly adjacent to it,” said Roger Zlotoff, there representing the Maple Park Office Center, which is located next to the proposed development.

Other residents were concerned that a traffic study was not submitted by the applicant.

“How can you conditionally approve something without knowing the traffic impact?” asked Steve Ribiat.

According to some residents, the roundabout at Maple and Farmington roads is among the highest in crashes and accidents in Oakland County.

At a meeting of the Planning Commission on Dec. 9, 2025, a motion was made to recommend to the West Bloomfield Board of Trustees approval for rezoning the site from B1 to B3 on several conditions, which included submitting a traffic impact study and noise impact study.

At the Feb. 10 meeting, Kassab said he submitted the studies, but he was recently told by Klemann that what he submitted was a trip generation report, not a traffic survey.

Kassab said that if he comes before the commission again, he will expand upon the information he previously submitted.

“It is a costly item to do a full traffic study … and noise study,” he said. “But of course we want to be good neighbors.”

Some questioned whether the applicant was being a “good neighbor.”

“The only person who will benefit from this is the applicant, and that is not the proper reason to grant a rezoning,” Zlotoff said.