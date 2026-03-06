Automotive center approved, with conditions

The West Bloomfield Planning Commission recently approved a Jiffy Lube for Cooley Lake and Williams Lake roads, pending certain conditions being met.

Photo provided by Jiffy Lube

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published March 6, 2026

Karmen Santourian, chair of the West Bloomfield Planning Commission, discusses the case at the Feb. 10 meeting. Screen capture from meeting broadcast

WEST BLOOMFIELD — The West Bloomfield Planning Commission approved a special land use, site plan and stormwater management plan that will redevelop a half-acre vacant commercial parcel into a Jiffy Lube automotive center.

The site is at 7881 Cooley Lake Road, on the south side of Cooley Lake Road at Williams Lake Road. The commissioners approved the plan, 7-0, at the Feb. 10 meeting, after concluding that the project was compatible with allowed uses and wouldn’t adversely affect other development in the area, nor would it impact the safety of motorists or pedestrians.

However, there were still certain conditions that must be met, and variances that must be granted by the township’s Zoning Board of Appeals.

This includes making an exception for developing a half-acre parcel, as opposed to the usual 1 acre required by the township’s ordinance. The project also requires a 2.4-foot variance for frontage width, as well as a variance to allow service doors facing the main street, and another variance adjusting the dimensions for the wall on the property’s south side.

The Planning Commission also requested that the applicant share updated plans showing the material of the enclosure for the dumpster, and that it includes an 8-foot-wide safety path along Cooley Lake Road.

There were some residential concerns, as well.

“They want to go through my driveway,” said Susan Hayes, who lives nearby. “My sewer line goes through my driveway.”

She said certain areas of her property are contaminated, if water is poured there it rolls off the dirt.

“So, I really don’t want another oil (business) there,” Hayes said.

Hayes also worried that Jiffy Lube would generate continuous noise. Other residents expressed concerns about the extra lights that may be shining on their homes.

To remedy this issue, Jeremiah Klemann, the township’s planning and zoning manager, suggested removing a light that would be placed above the dumpster.

“My concern is that the (elevations) don’t match, and (residents) will be looking directly at the light,” Kleeman said, referring to the proposed light pole being higher than nearby homes. “I would propose that if (the plan) were to go through, (the applicant) needs to remove that light so it is not glaring down in any way, shape or form on that house.”