West Bloomfield Middle School installs state-of-the-art football field

A view of the new football field at West Bloomfield Middle School. Installation was completed by Shaw Sports Turf last month. The field features design elements chosen by the students.

Photo provided by Shaw Sports Turf

By: Scott Bentley | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published August 2, 2025

WEST BLOOMFIELD — Shaw Sports Turf recently finished installing a new turf field at West Bloomfield Middle School, one that reportedly offers increased safety and performance.

The field will be used for the first time this upcoming school year.

“The previous natural grass field saw its fair share of use, and because of that, it was losing its integrity and becoming a hazard for the students,” said Jennifer Holton, the regional territory manager for Shaw Sports Turf. “In adding this Game ON turf, the community will have a consistent surface that can be used more often and not have concerns of longevity.”

The new turf features a crocodile visual in the middle of the field, with scales going around the perimeter of the field. Shaw Sports Turf has also installed its product at premiere colleges and professional sports venues across the country.

“The client gets to go back and forth and have that say in their custom design,” explained Candice Hall, senior marketing manager for Shaw Sports Turf. “It really lets them get creative with their field.”

Here, the students at the middle school got to pick the design. Shaw Sports Turf worked with West Bloomfield Middle School to make sure the kids got the field they wanted to play on.

The process began with about 20 different designs, Holton said, and from there the options were narrowed down by the students.

“They ended up taking three different options to the school and letting the kids vote on it,” Holton said. “They decided on that probably in January, and we got to making this new field.”

The chosen design worked well because the school’s colors fit the colors of the field.

“We put our minds together — big logos, smaller logos, patterns — (and) we did some (crocodile skin) throughout the entire field. Then we blew (the crocodile) up in centerfield,” Holton said. “Their color scheme played into this so well that it was just easy to make him ginormous.”

Officials say there’s an element of pride that comes with the field.

“You walk onto that field, and it just feels different than another field. … The integrity of the design is second to none,” Holton said. “With all this media around it, (the kids) can feel more excited about where they play. (They’re) on the map now because their field is so cool. … I talked to the principal a couple of weeks ago when we were out there, and he was just amazed. I know it’s powerful.”

Zachary Chatham, a designer at Shaw Sports Turf, said it was valuable to have the input of the middle schoolers.

“With the technology, it’s literally embodying the mascot. You’re playing on the crocodile,” Chatham said. “I feel like that’s such a unique experience — especially for kids.”

For more information on Shaw Sports Turf, visit www.shawsportsturf.com.