By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published December 11, 2025

Hagopian

Advertisement

WEST BLOOMFIELD — When the West Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees met Dec. 1, members voted unanimously to adopt a resolution honoring the life and contributions of Kathy Hagopian, who served the township on boards and commissions for more than 20 years.

Hagopian died Nov. 13, just one day after her 67th birthday. According to Debbie Binder, the township clerk and a trustee of the board, Hagopian stepped down from her position on the West Bloomfield Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals in September, citing health-related reasons. She had served in both positions since October 2017.

“She loved what she did, and she loved her commitment,” Binder said. “I am thankful for her service to the community.”

Hagopian was remembered by officials as a consummate professional — always prepared, and passionate about public service. She was described as loving, kind, respectful to all people, and an animal lover.

“My time on the board with her has been excellent,” said Sheldon Larky, secretary of the Zoning Board of Appeals. “She was a dedicated public servant, and I’m going to miss her.”

Prior to serving on the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals, Hagopian had served on the Wetland Review Board from 2001-15. That board is now known as the Environmental Commission.

“I have been the environmental liaison to the Board of Trustees since I started in 2012,” said trustee Diane Rosenfeld Swimmer. “I had the privilege of working with Kathy and watching her as she was an amazing commissioner. She did her homework, and she went above and beyond. And she will be sorely missed.”

Hagopian lived in West Bloomfield for more than 30 years. Professionally, she was the owner and operator of a construction company for 24 years.

This gave Hagopian insight to the applicants that came before her in her roles on the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals, according to trustee Jim Manna.

“She was a professional builder and had another perspective when she looked at different applicants that came before her,” Manna said. “I respected that about her. She was extremely fair.”

The trustee reflected on the loss felt by her death.

“She will be dearly missed,” Manna said. “Her death was a complete loss to the entire township and to me personally.”

The Planning Commission focuses on land use and future development in the township, while the Zoning Board of Appeals provides a way for property owners to receive relief through permission by the board for unique situations that allow for a variance in zoning codes. Both play a key role in shaping land use within the township.

In her personal life, Hagopian was married to Emil Hagopian for 40 years.

“If you knew Kathy, she was not one to accept praise or recognition for a job that she considered just giving back to her community,’’ Emil Hagopian said at the trustees’ meeting.

He thanked everyone who spoke, as well as others in the community who had offered his family their condolences.

“I know Kathy would be very honored tonight,” Emil Hagopian said.

Lance Stokes most recently served with Hagopian on the Planning Commission and previously on the Wetland Review Board.

“I’ve never seen anyone work so diligently and so hard,” Stokes said.

He gave an example of Hagopian’s preparedness.

“We all reviewed the documents that were sent,” Stokes said. “Kathy would come with red marks and yellow marks (on her documents). … She was always ready. She was truly committed.”

He also shared his perspective on honoring her.

“She was a wonderful person,” Stokes said. “Rather than say I will miss her, I will say I will always remember her.”

Hagopian also donated to many charitable causes, including the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, Bark Nation – Detroit and the Solanus Casey Foundation, according to her obituary.

In addition to her husband, Hagopian is survived by her sons John (Gina), David (Krystal), and Justin (Shelby), as well as her sister Beverly (Ed) Penner Booms, her grandchildren Grayson, Oliver, Maverick and Skyler, and a host of nieces and nephews.