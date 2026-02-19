West Bloomfield couple reties knot at vow renewal

At the third annual “I Do Still” vow renewal ceremony Feb. 13, West Bloomfield couple Alan and Idee Fox share what makes their 40-year marriage work.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published February 19, 2026

FARMINGTON HILLS — Love was in the air Feb. 13 as couples renewed wedding vows at the third annual “I Do Still” ceremony, held at Longacre House in Farmington Hills.

For some of the more than 30 couples in attendance, it was a return to the place where they originally had their weddings or receptions decades ago.

West Bloomfield couple Alan and Idee Fox renewed their vows after 40 years of marriage at the historical venue, located at 24705 Farmington Road.

Communication was a key factor many attributed to their successful marriage. The Foxes were no exception.

“Honest open communication is a good type of communication,” said Alan Fox. “And a sense of humor — we laugh a lot, at everything. I think that’s so important to be able to laugh.”

Their comments had a rhythm and were in sync like a well-seasoned team that has spent decades together. When Alan would make a statement, Idee would follow with her quick wit.

She agreed about the communication and laughter.

“We do that a lot,” Idee Fox said. “Plus, I think I’m a doctor. I’ve worked for doctors my whole life.”

“What does that have to do with our marriage?” Alan Fox asked.

“I treat you when you don’t feel good,” Idee Fox replied.

“She does,” he confirmed.

On a serious note, she explained, if he looks like he doesn’t want to talk, she will talk to him later when he is more receptive.

“If it is not out in the open, you can’t deal with it. Then you face up to it, whatever it is, and you come to an agreement,” Alan Fox said.

Alan Fox spent 30 years in organizational psychology at Ford Motor Company, determining the characteristics of successful leadership. Now retired, he consults and does improvisational comedy at Go Comedy Improv Theater in Ferndale.

The couple smiled at each other as they talked about their marriage during the interview. Alan gently caressed Idee’s knee during the ceremony.

Several prizes were given to the couples in attendance at the event. These included theater and concert tickets, a gift card for brunch, and passes to use at The Hawk — Farmington Hills’ activity and cultural center, located at 29995 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills. The grand prize was a romantic dinner for two.

“We didn’t win anything,” Idee Fox said.

“Our prize is 40 years of marriage,” Alan Fox added.

The vow renewal was officiated by Farmington Hills Mayor Theresa Rich. Acting as emcee was Chelsea Kivell of 100.3 WNIC’s Jay Towers in the Morning

“There are more than 1,000 years of marriage here today,” Rich said. “It is a day for love.”

During the ceremony, couples took a blue ribbon and tied their hands together.

“The first wrap is in recognition of what has come before,” Rich said. “The second wrap is in recognition of how you got here and where you are today … and the third wrap is for your hopes and dreams and wishes for the future.”