West Bloomfield budgets for higher spending in 2026

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published January 8, 2026

Allison Broihier, West Bloomfield’s budget and pension manager, gives a brief presentation of the 2026 annual budget during the Dec. 15 meeting of the Board of Trustees. Screen capture from meeting broadcast

WEST BLOOMFIELD — Township trustees unanimously approved the 2026 budget for West Bloomfield Dec. 15 — a budget marked by increased spending due to capital needs.

The $165 million proposal was approved 5-0. The trustees present included Debbie Binder, Michael Patton, Diane Rosenfeld Swimmer, Teri Weingarden and Jonathan Warshay. Binder also serves as the township clerk, while Weingarden is the treasurer and Warshay is the supervisor.

Trustees Jim Manna and Vincent Kirkwood were not present. According to Binder, Kirkwood was sick and recuperating.

The budget’s approval was the culmination of many meetings led by West Bloomfield’s budget and pension manager, Allison Broihier. There were seven meetings with the capital investment planning committee, three workshops throughout the fall, a hearing Dec. 1 and more.

Broihier described the budget as “more complex” because most of the spending increases are the result of capital needs. In 2024, there was a $3 million outlay for capital expenses. In 2026, by comparison, there is a projected $20 million in capital improvements, which includes nearly $10 million in renovations at Fire Station No. 1.

Other projects include replacing the watermains at West Acres, Hammond Lake Estates and New England Estates. Township officials said this is the second year of a water utilities acoustical leak detection study. In addition, there is $28 million in capital outlay that includes $23 million for the creation of the Connect Community Center, a new activity center. This project has two funds — debt service and capital bond.

Property taxes and water utility services are the largest revenue generators for the township, the former accounting for 50% of general fund revenue. In the past, state revenue sharing had been about $7.5 million; however, the amount for 2026 has not yet been determined.

“(It) is so important to have other solid revenue sources so that we’re not dependent on any particular one,” Broihier said.

While many communities in Oakland County begin the fiscal year July 1, West Bloomfield starts its fiscal year Jan. 1. This year, the general fund balance starts at $43 million. About half of these funds will go into other funds. This includes about $16 million for the public safety fund and about $2 million for public safety capital projects.

“I think we will be in very good shape in the coming year,” Broihier said.

The trustees lauded Broihier for her work on the budget. The township supervisor said he is looking forward to the new year.

“It is an exciting time because the township is planning for the future by embarking on strategic planning efforts and an update to the master plan,” Warshay said previously. “We are engaging our residents in a new way through communications, marketing and working to make sure the next generation in West Bloomfield enjoys the beauty, vibrancy and fiscal sustainability that makes our community unique.”