‘We will forever carry her memory in our hearts’

Jennifer Harris’ oldest daughter, Antonia Griffin, surrounded by her five siblings, breaks down during the vigil July 14 at the McDonald’s in Eastpointe. Next to her on the left is Tenisia Evans, senior pastor of Divine Restoration Ministries in Harper Woods, which has been helping the family since Harris was killed.

Photos by Patricia O'Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published July 14, 2025

On July 14, family and friends honor the life of Jennifer Harris with a balloon launch of red, white and gold colors from the parking lot of the Eastpointe McDonald’s where she worked.

Some cheer while others call out, “We love you,” as the balloons in honor of Jennifer Harris head toward the heavens.

Yusef Alcodray, owner/operator of the Eastpointe McDonald’s, is covering the funeral costs for the family of Jennifer Harris.

EASTPOINTE — Jennifer “Jamma” Harris is being remembered as “a great light” and a “kind, generous and patient” person by loved ones who will miss her deeply.

The loving mother of six children was honored during a vigil July 14 by family, friends and community members who gathered at the Eastpointe McDonald’s restaurant where she worked for 15 years, most recently as a manager. Harris, 39, was stabbed July 10, allegedly by a co-worker, and died from her injuries.

“First, I want to thank everybody that came out today in support of my mama. My mama was so good,” her oldest daughter, Antonia Griffin, said through tears and heartache. “This was never a thought. We didn’t think that far off what would happen when she wasn’t here. I don’t even know if my siblings (know) what’s gone on.

“My mama worked so hard. I got to be strong,” Griffin said. “My mama would want me to be here to be strong for my siblings. I just want to be back with my mama.”

Griffin said her mom was “happy” working at the restaurant. There was a point in which Harris and Griffin worked for the company at the same time, but at a different franchise.

“All I have is all those good memories of my mama,” Griffin said. “These past couple days all I could think of is seeing my mama doing her job and then being attacked by somebody that she trusted.”

During the vigil, Tenisia Evans, senior pastor of Divine Restoration Ministries, based in Harper Woods, said the Jennifer Harris Legacy Fund has been established to support the six children. Divine Restoration Ministries also has provided emotional and spiritual support to the family at this time.

Yusef Alcodray, owner/operator of the Eastpointe McDonald’s, said the Jennifer Harris Legacy Fund — gofundme.com/f/support-jennifer-harriss-childrens-future — will serve as a trust dedicated exclusively to support her children for basic life expenses including housing, food, transportation and education.

“I am here for you and your siblings,” Alcodray assured Griffin. “You are not alone in this. You will always have family here with us. We will forever carry her memory in our hearts.”

He is also covering the funeral expenses.

“Not only am I contributing to this fund, but I will be leveraging every single person in my network to help raise the necessary resources to support these children,” Alcodray said. “It means so much to see everyone here today, family, friends, crew, customers. There aren’t enough words to describe the incredible impact Jennifer had on me and on her restaurant family.

“She didn’t just manage this restaurant. She truly cared for everyone inside of it. She was more than a manager here. She was family. She was a steady, caring presence who made this restaurant feel like home for so many people,” Alcodray said. “Whether she was welcoming a new crew member on their first day, remembering a regular’s coffee order before they even stepped up to the counter or stepping in during a rush with a calm smile, Jennifer led by example every single day.”

Eastpointe Police Chief Corey Haines attended the vigil and briefly spoke with the media afterward.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and community,” he said. “It’s such a tragic incident that has destroyed two families.”

Haines said the department wants to do all it can to help Harris’ family. That includes offering chaplain services through the Police Department and making referrals. The killing also impacted residents.

“We want to do something to help the community recover,” Haines said.

Police have yet to publicly identify the bystander who reportedly saw the stabbing as it happened and fired his own gun in an effort to stop the crime.

“He fired a shot into the building,” Haines said. “No one else got hurt. We are planning to give him some credit down the road.”

Police said the bystander was able to hold the suspect at gunpoint in the parking lot until police arrived.

Through kind words, Eastpointe Mayor Michael Klinefelt also offered his support.

“What happened to Jennifer is a shock to the community. It’s something that we don’t expect to ever see,” Klinefelt said. “I do want to say it’s a testament to Jennifer. The building here is packed. The parking lot is full outside. I think it speaks volumes to see the amount of people that are showing up in support. The community is here for you, anything that you need.”

Eastpointe resident Holly Phillips did not know Harris personally, but she and her family frequently dine at the Eastpointe McDonald’s restaurant.

“Everyone is super nice here. This bothers me a lot, something that is so terrible,” Phillips, 62, said. “For the last four days, I thought about her all day long. God bless the family and her kids. We all got to do better in taking care of each other.”

After the vigil, the crowd headed outside to launch balloons in the air in tribute to Harris. As the white, red and gold balloons — in round, star and heart shapes — flew up to the heavens, some cheered while others called out, “We love you.”



