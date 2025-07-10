Police arrest McDonald’s employee in killing of manager at drive-thru window

Police tape closes off the McDonald’s restaurant on Nine Mile Road near Kelly Road in Eastpointe July 10 following the killing of a manager earlier that morning. The suspect is reportedly an employee who allegedly stabbed the manager while she worked at the drive-thru window.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published July 10, 2025

EASTPOINTE — Police said that a man speaking to a McDonald’s manager at a drive-thru window watched in horror as an employee stabbed the manager multiple times with a knife, prompting the customer to fire his gun into the air to break up the altercation, before the man pursued the suspect on foot and detained her at gunpoint.

The harrowing sequence of events was related by Eastpointe Police Lt. Alexander Holish following the incident that occurred during the morning of Thursday, July 10, at the McDonald’s location on the north side of Nine Mile Road, west of Kelly Road, in Eastpointe.

Holish said that officers were dispatched to the restaurant at around 7:55 a.m. on reports of a stabbing and a shot fired. Officers arrested the suspect — a woman whose name had not been released at press time, pending charges by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office and her arraignment in court.

The manager, who was stabbed multiple times, was taken to a local hospital where she died from her wounds. Police did not disclose her identity but said that she was a mother with multiple children.

Holish said that the preliminary investigation appeared to show that there had been a verbal dispute between the manager and employee, and the manager had sent the employee home early.

While the manager tended to the customer at the drive-thru window, the employee allegedly returned to the venue brandishing a knife. The employee reportedly proceeded to assault the manager in plain sight of the customer waiting at the drive-thru window.

“The customer first starts yelling — ‘Stop! Stop! Stop!’ — but it had no effect. He then pulled out his gun (which he was registered to carry) and fired a shot — not trying to hit anyone, but to stop (the suspect),” Holish said.

“The shot startled the assailant. She dropped her knife and ran out the door on the complete opposite side of the restaurant,” Holish said. “And the customer — this good Samaritan — he exited his vehicle and chased her on foot, stopping her as she attempted to leave in her truck, and keeping her there at gunpoint until we arrived to arrest her.

“We also took the victim to the hospital, but unfortunately, she was pronounced dead there,” Holish said. “As I’ve said before, no verbal argument should lead to any violence. People should act like adults and talk out their issues; they should never resort to knives or guns. Unfortunately, we’ve been seeing more conflicts where people are quick to resort to violence to settle disputes.”

In a statement provided to C & G Newspapers, Yusef Alcodray, owner-operator of the Eastpointe McDonald's location, said his team is "deeply saddened" by the incident.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family and loved ones," Alcodray said. "Violence of any kind is unacceptable in my restaurants, and we are taking this matter extremely seriously, as the safety and well-being of our employees and customers is our top priority. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation, and the restaurant will remain closed until further notice."

If you know more about this incident, call Eastpointe police at (586) 445-9415.