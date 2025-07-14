Vigil scheduled Monday afternoon for slain McDonald’s manager

Family, friends and community members will gather at 5 p.m. today, July 14, to remember Jennifer “Jamma” Harris, top row, second from right, a loving mother and McDonald’s manager who was stabbed, allegedly by a co-worker, July 10. The event will be held at the McDonald’s where she worked, located at 17921 E. Nine Mile Road.

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published July 14, 2025

EASTPOINTE — Family, friends and community members will gather at 5 p.m. today, July 14, to remember Jennifer “Jamma” Harris, a loving mother and McDonald’s manager who was stabbed, allegedly by a co-worker, July 10.

Harris died from her injuries, and today’s community vigil will honor her life. The event will be held at the McDonald’s where she worked, located at 17921 E. Nine Mile Road.

According to a press release issued July 14 by SeyferthPR, located in Grand Rapids, speakers at the vigil will include members of the Harris family; Yusef Alcodray, owner/operator of the Eastpointe McDonald’s; Eastpointe Mayor Michael Klinefelt; and Tenisia Evans, senior pastor of Divine Restoration Ministries, based in Harper Woods.

“We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and are standing with the family and community to grieve and heal,” Alcodray said in the press release. “This vigil is about honoring a life lost too soon and showing Jennifer’s family they are not alone.”

Divine Restoration Ministries, in collaboration with the Harris family, has established the Jennifer Harris Legacy Fund to help support the ongoing needs of Harris’ six children. Anyone who wants to help the family financially can donate to the official GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/support-jennifer-harriss-childrens-future.



